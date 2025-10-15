“Our bylaws enable us to require certain things, such as that dogs be contained on a property, where dogs are allowed and where they are banned.”
However, Mussle said that under the current Dog Control Act, “we are unable to require mandatory desexing of all dogs”.
In the Far North, two people have died from dog attacks.
Neville Thompson, 69, was mauled to death by a pack of dangerous dogs on his Panguru property in 2022, and in 2023, 79-year-old Elizabeth “Effie” Whittaker died when she tried to break up a dog fight on her Moerewa property.
He said the Far North District Council would “explore options” when its dog control bylaw was up for renewal early next year, but the current Dog Control Act needed legislation to enable changes to council bylaws.
Local Government Minister Simon Watts said he shared the “serious concerns many communities have about the challenge of roaming dogs”.
Watts said he and the Associate Minister of Agriculture [Animal Welfare], Andrew Hoggard, asked the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) to explore “non-regulatory approaches” to support better dog control.
“This includes improving the quality and consistency of dog-related data,” Watts said.
“DIA has recently launched a project to refresh enforcement guidelines in partnership with the local government sector.
“This will support consistent dog control enforcement across New Zealand.”