Kaikohe woman injured in dog attack, treated at Bay of Islands Hospital

Hato Hone St John responded to a dog attack in Kaikohe.

A Kaikohe woman was injured in a dog attack that left her with moderate injuries.

The incident in Hongi St, Kaikohe saw the victim taken to Bay of Islands Hospital.

Hato Hone St John was notified about 7pm last night.

“One patient was transported to Bay of Islands Hospital in a moderate condition.”

The Far North District Council’s animal management team confirmed no formal report had been received.