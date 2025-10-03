Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northland Age

Kaikohe woman injured in dog attack, treated at Bay of Islands Hospital

Northland Age
Quick Read

Hato Hone St John responded to a dog attack in Kaikohe.

Hato Hone St John responded to a dog attack in Kaikohe.

A Kaikohe woman was injured in a dog attack that left her with moderate injuries.

The incident in Hongi St, Kaikohe saw the victim taken to Bay of Islands Hospital.

Hato Hone St John was notified about 7pm last night.

“One patient was transported to Bay of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save