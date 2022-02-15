Intensive Care Flight Paramedic Mark Going, here aboard the Northland Rescue Helicopter, has been made an Officer of the Order of St John.

Intensive Care Flight Paramedic Mark Going, here aboard the Northland Rescue Helicopter, has been made an Officer of the Order of St John.

A notable notch on Northland paramedic Mark Going's 35-year commitment to St John was an initiative to ensure ongoing training for rural volunteers.

However, that major highlight is now joined by another as Going has been made an Officer of the Order of St John.

The prestigious accolade was a reflection of Going's selfless dedication to the organisation and helping others.

A St John spokesperson described him as a highly motivated individual, who constantly went above and beyond expectations in his roles, and had done since he first joined in 1985.

''He continually tries to set a good example to his peers, is a great leader and is extremely dedicated to St John as an organisation.

''Mark is consistently trying to develop the service, encourage others, and be a positive influence in whatever role he takes on for St John whether it be in a local, district or national setting.''

His years of work have been exemplary, they said.

Twenty-five years ago Going established The St John Traumed Emergency Care Conference. He brought his brainchild to life as a way to help ensure ongoing training for rural ambulance volunteers.

Since then, the annual conference has grown each year in both the number of attendees and its success.

The conference not only has wide appeal nationally for operational staff but also attracts participants from other emergency services, health organisations, training personnel and defence forces.

Going's dedication also took to the skies as he is a Northland Rescue Helicopter stalwart whose links with the vital service trace back to its inception more than 30 years ago.

Not only is he a St John Intensive Care Flight Paramedic, but he is also a senior Winch Operator and Rescue Medic and has in the past played a key role in the development of new Winch Operators and Rescue Medics.

Going has been heavily involved in the nurturing and development of St John flight paramedics as well as helping with the promotion and fundraising for the rescue choppers.

The St John spokesperson said Going has been very proactive in supporting this service and reinforcing its link to St John.

In between all of this, Going also committed himself to the St John Peer Support programme since it first began in Northland. He now leads the programme in his role as Peer Support District Coordinator.

Whangārei man Mark Going has been made an Officer of the Order of St John after more than 35 years with the organisation.

His support of the programme extends outside of Northland as he offers a helping hand nationally. Going provides photography for promotional material and has presently taken on the task of directing and producing a national Peer Support video for St John.

Admission or promotion in the Order of St John is an Honour bestowed on a St John member as is based on exceptional service rather than on a person's age or length of service. A nominee is expected to stand out from their peers.

To be made an Officer individuals must have:

• performed over an extended period to a standard and with a commitment notably above that of their peers in similar roles or,

• have, at a national or regional level, exercised most successful and distinguished leadership or,

• have made a high level of specialist contribution to the work of the Order and through their work made a substantial difference directly, or indirectly, at a national level.

• in all cases, in their conduct and approach, have reflected the spirit of the Order in a noteworthy way.