50 years service for Northland St John volunteer Nancy Greenfield

Whangārei St John volunteer Nancy Greenfield shows St John Youth Cadet Lucy Webster, 8, her 50-year Order of St John Service Medal.

A Northland St John volunteer has been honoured for 50 years' service with an Order of St John Service Medal.

St John Whangārei Area Committee member Nancy Greenfield has recently received the 50-year service medal in recognition of her dedication to the organisation.

As a long-time advocate for her community, Greenfield started out in the St John Kawakawa ambulance service, and has since held prominent roles in the nursing division, first aid training, and St John Youth.

She is currently a member of the St John Whangārei Area Committee, which supports local health initiatives to improve wellbeing and build community resilience.

Greenfield joins Andy Sinclair and Lester Chapman, all from Whangārei, who received their 50-year medals last year.