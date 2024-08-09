Others speculated that prices had gone up because the stores were now too similar to mainstream businesses; operators were trying to cash in on a new wave of public consciousness around sustainability and recycling and a trend for vintage goods, while also trying to guard against a growing number of customers buying only to on-sell.
Critics also said people in need of cheap things might as well buy new goods from big box retailers. Anyone in search of a treasure shouldn’t bother looking in op shops as staff and volunteers took any good items before they made it to the shelves, they claimed.
The Advocate spoke to some of Whangārei’s op shop managers, who rejected the claims, saying it was still possible to get a bargain at charity stores.
They said most were still taking clothing donations and didn’t like to frustrate donors by turning them away. However, sometimes stores just needed to take a break to catch up. It was a health and safety issue that correlated not with any lack of sales but with overwhelming volumes of donations and a lack of space to process and store them, SPCA retail regional manager Te Moana Pepere said.
Lyn Cheyne, director of marketing and fundraising at North Haven Hospice’s four retail outlets in lower Northland (Mangawhai, Waipū, Ruakākā, and Whangārei), said op shoppers needed to understand the stores weren’t there to provide charity to customers but to benefit a particular charity and support that charity’s work in the community.
“Your purchase is actually a donation or a contribution to a charity.”
While North Haven still had many items at traditionally low prices, including Fill a Bag for $1, it was also obliged to try to get the best result for the people it looked after – the terminally ill and dying.
“When someone donates goods to us, they’re expecting us to use those goods to achieve the best prices to turn into first-class community care.”
That meant getting those things on the shop’s shelves where they could fetch the best prices or, in some instances, putting extremely valuable or rare items in an online auction.
Each SPCA store had products in a range of price points that were consistent with the organisation’s national price guide.
He was proud of the boutique-like premises of Whangārei’s recently opened third SPCA shop, Pepere said. Its location near two other op shops made good business sense as keen shoppers could make an occasion out of easily going between each.
Mariana Leather, manager of Pregnancy Choice diagonally opposite the new SPCA store, said: “Our overheads are definitely quite up there but our prices are still good. We’ve made the place nice looking – boutique style but without boutique prices – because we want people to come in and feel special, that they’re being treated with respect and dignity. Especially because our charity focuses on women, a lot of whom might need some of that special treatment.”
