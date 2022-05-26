Another improvement is set for Whangārei Town Basin's visitor hub, which has already changed a lot since it was pictured here in 2011. Photo / File

Work is about to start on a $1.67 million revamp of Whangārei's Town Basin bus and visitor facilities, as visitor numbers increase due to the border reopening.

The project, which was funded by the Tourism Infrastructure Fund, will improve the area for visitors and the wider community, Whangārei District Council said.

The improvements will allow tour buses to drop passengers off and then wait for a couple of hours before they are picked back up. It will also include safer bus stops for tour buses, new public toilets near the playground and more mobility-friendly parking.

Security busy

Northern Districts Security say their team of staff have been kept busy keeping Whangārei safe. In the past week, they have assisted police with 17 arrests, five shoplifters, four car thefts, and two arrest warrants.

New transport hubs

Northland will receive one of the three new DHL transport hubs in the North Island to bolster final-mile delivery in underserviced areas outside of Auckland. DHL supply chain announced yesterday the launch of transport hubs in Whangārei, Tauranga and Hastings, strategically located to enhance the resilience of supply chains in regional areas of northern New Zealand, while ensuring consignments are delivered reliably to the end recipients. As part of this investment, DHL will commission 15 new vehicles, with a plan to replace existing vehicles with new DHL green vehicles as they reach the end of life.

Te reo Māori boost

Around 17,000 ākonga and their whānau at 215 kura and schools across the country will benefit from more than $200m in Budget 2022 investment into the growth and development of te reo Māori. While a significant investment of $125.12m in capital and operating funding will be made in Māori Medium Property to improve the condition of classrooms, redevelop several wānanga and character schools as well as purchasing land for up to six kura that are currently teaching out of temporary sites, $47.3m is going directly to kura to increase Māori language programme funding at the highest level of immersion (Level 1), and $30.15m for developing to reo Matatini, pāngarau and aromatawai research, tools and resources critical to building the workforce.

Emerging leader award

Northland Regional Council marketing and engagement manager Natasha Stubbing has co-won the coveted Taituarā Local Government Professionals Aotearoa Emerging Leader Award. The award, which was shared between two nominees, recognises an emerging leader aged 35 or under, who has a proven track record of designing or delivering innovative and successful projects with a community impact. Judges said they were impressed by Stubbing's commitment to working with her community to increase engagement, particularly in democratic participation across Te Tai Tokerau.