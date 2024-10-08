Advertisement
Northland news in brief: Summer roadworks planned; recreation centre in Ruakākā opens

This summer rebuilding and resurfacing of about 210km of state highways across Northland will be happening.

This summer NZTA is investing in road rebuilding programmes for state highways in Te Tai Tokerau that will include resurfacing and resealing on state highways across the region. The work will be in addition its regular summer state highway maintenance. The agency will be carrying out rebuilding and resurfacing of about 210km of state highways from Te Reinga Wairua (Cape Reinga) down to State Highway 16 north of Woodhill and SH1 north of the Johnstones Hill Tunnels. Work will be paused between December 20 to January 6 to reduce holiday congestion. For details go to: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Recreation centre opens

A new multi-purpose recreation centre in Ruakākā has officially opened, thanks to a $2.5 million grant from the Government’s Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund. Regional Development Minister Shane Jones opened the centre on Saturday, saying it was a significant step toward a larger regional indoor sports centre. The centre - also called Wahitakaro, meaning “the place where we play” - is the last of three wellbeing infrastructure projects that got money from the fund in 2020. Whangārei District Council received $2m to develop Pohe Island Bike Park in 2022, and Northland Rugby Union received $1.5m to upgrade its clubrooms in 2021.

NorthChamber CEO named

Leah McKerrow has been appointed as the chief executive of business support agency NorthChamber, after the resignation of Darryn Fisher. McKerrow is a co-founder of Leadrly, a Microsoft Teams app for leaders, and ON-Brand Partners, a global consultancy helping organisations implement change to achieve success. She started on October 1 and will continue with key projects including the Business Taitokerau joint venture proposal with EMA and the Northland Business Excellence Awards on November 1.

Sawmill burglary arrests

Police have arrested three men after the burglary of a sawmill in Tangiteroria on Monday afternoon. The incident was reported to police just before 3pm. Police stopped a vehicle which was believed to be connected to the incident and invoked a search. Items believed to have been taken from the sawmill premises were found inside the vehicle. All three occupants were taken into custody and charges are being considered.

Petrol station burglary investigated

Police are in the early stages of an investigation after a burglary at a petrol station in Kaikohe early on Tuesday morning. The burglary occurred about 3am and was reported to police shortly afterwards. Police are making inquiries to identify and locate those responsible, who forced entry into the building and took vape products and other items before fleeing on foot. Any information about the incident can be supplied via 105 using reference number 241008/1985. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

