This summer rebuilding and resurfacing of about 210km of state highways across Northland will be happening.

This summer NZTA is investing in road rebuilding programmes for state highways in Te Tai Tokerau that will include resurfacing and resealing on state highways across the region. The work will be in addition its regular summer state highway maintenance. The agency will be carrying out rebuilding and resurfacing of about 210km of state highways from Te Reinga Wairua (Cape Reinga) down to State Highway 16 north of Woodhill and SH1 north of the Johnstones Hill Tunnels. Work will be paused between December 20 to January 6 to reduce holiday congestion. For details go to: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Recreation centre opens

A new multi-purpose recreation centre in Ruakākā has officially opened, thanks to a $2.5 million grant from the Government’s Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund. Regional Development Minister Shane Jones opened the centre on Saturday, saying it was a significant step toward a larger regional indoor sports centre. The centre - also called Wahitakaro, meaning “the place where we play” - is the last of three wellbeing infrastructure projects that got money from the fund in 2020. Whangārei District Council received $2m to develop Pohe Island Bike Park in 2022, and Northland Rugby Union received $1.5m to upgrade its clubrooms in 2021.

NorthChamber CEO named

Leah McKerrow has been appointed as the chief executive of business support agency NorthChamber, after the resignation of Darryn Fisher. McKerrow is a co-founder of Leadrly, a Microsoft Teams app for leaders, and ON-Brand Partners, a global consultancy helping organisations implement change to achieve success. She started on October 1 and will continue with key projects including the Business Taitokerau joint venture proposal with EMA and the Northland Business Excellence Awards on November 1.