Northland news in brief: Six60 play Waitangi, Ruapekapeka battle anniversary and more

Six60, with frontman Matiu Walters, from Whangārei, will play at Waitangi on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Six60 play Waitangi

Kiwi music sensations Six60 - with frontman Matiu Walters, from Whangārei, will be taking their Six60 Saturday gig to Waitangi this weekend. Six60 will play at Waitangi Sports Grounds, 1 Tau Henare Drive, Paihia, Bay of Islands, on Saturday. Gates open at 5pm. For tickets go to www.ticketmaster.co.nz.

Ruapekapeka battle anniversary

Many hundreds of people gathered at Ruapekapeka Pā yesterday to mark the 175th anniversary of one of New Zealand's most formative battles. Commemorations of the Battle of Te Ruapekapeka began at 7am yesterday

with a flag-raising ceremony at the pā followed after 9am by a haka powhiri, performed by Ngāpuhi, Tainui and Tauranga Moana warriors, and speeches by Northland MP Willow-Jean Prime, former MP Shane Jones, Ngāpuhi academic Hone Sadler and Ngāti Hine leader Waihoroi "Wassi" Shortland. A day earlier more than 600 people in 11 buses took a tour of battle sites from the 1845-46 Northern War, and on Friday about 1000 people from all over the motu were welcomed to Kawiti Marae at Waiomio. The focus of the 175th commemorations was reconciliation between the warring parties - not just between Māori and Pākehā, but also between Māori on opposing sides of the battle.

Police inquiries after child, 3, dies

Police are conducting inquiries after a 3-year-old child died in Raumanga on Friday afternoon. Northland Police senior sergeant Brian Swann confirmed officers attended the incident. The death has been referred to the coroner.

Maitai Bay Snorkel Day

The annual Maitai Bay Snorkel Day is on this Thursday, giving people a chance to explore the bay with experienced snorkel guides. Participants will learn about marine life and the rāhui that Te Whānau Moana Me Te Rorohuri have put in place, and what positive changes it has made to the bay. It's billed as fun for the whole whānau. Take your own gear or get free hire of our mask, snorkel, fins and wetsuits. No need to pre-register, just go along on the day and register at the tent anytime between 10am and 2.30pm. Recommended for everyone 5 years and up. All children under 15 must be accompanied by an adult beach observer. Koha/donations welcome. For more details go to Experiencing Marine Reserves at https://www.emr.org.nz/.

Summer holiday programme

Various activities are in store at Multicultural Whangārei's summer holiday programme starting this morning

with a meet and greet from 11am. There are smartphone photography sessions this Thursday and on January 21, between 9.30am and 2.30pm, and Happy Mail from 10am on January 18, when letter writing will be revived with a touch of mail art that can spark joy in the old tradition of communication. The Amazing Race is on January 20 when participants will be challenged to complete a secret mission while discovering the beauty that surrounds central Whangārei. Thai cooking with Noy is booked for January 22 between 11am and 1pm at Hope Church and the last activity in the summer programme will be a shared lunch and picnic at Cafler Park from 12.15pm on January 26. Those interested in any of the activities are asked to register at events@multiculturalwhangarei.co.nz.