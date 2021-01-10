Photos: Russell's tall ships race 2021

Racing catamaran Apache guns towards the finishing line in the all-comers division, passing yachts still heading to the first mark. Photo / Peter de Graaf

More than 70 vessels — from a tiny junk-rigged boat to giant racing catamarans — completed Saturday's Tall Ships and Classic Invitational Race in the Bay of Islands in near-perfect conditions.

This year's results were notable for Zindabar, an 18m schooner owned by Tony Browne and Nicky McCaig-Browne, pulling off the rare feat of winning both handicap and line honours in the tall ships division (defined as having two or more masts and at least 30 feet on deck).

Still conditions in the morning gave way to a 10-knot northerly with the odd squall by the time the starting signal sounded at noon though fading wind later in the day saw some boats struggle to finish, including the only square rigger, Northland's own R Tucker Thompson.

Racing was followed by a prizegiving ceremony at the club's Matauwhi Bay headquarters, a party and one of New Zealand's biggest hāngī, catering this year to 900 famished sailors.

Though the trophies are hotly contested the event, which has been organised for the past 46 years by the Russell Boating Club, is more a celebration of sail than a serious race.

Classic division winners

Handicap: 1 Slipstream; 2 Shanty, 3 Renown. Line honours: Northerner. Zeke Patterson trophy for best gaff-rigged vessel: Shanty. Joe Cotton Trophy for best timber boat: Renown.

Tall ships

Handicap: 1 Zindabar, 2 Se Swalker, 3 Saskia. Line honours: Zindabar.

Yachts jostle in the Veronica Channel between Paihia and Russell awaiting the start signal. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The ketch Dona Catharina, more usually engaged in scientific research than racing, passes a tiny junk-rigged boat. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Starlight Express, the fastest monohull, passes the tall ship R Tucker Thompson. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The junk-rigged Zebedee and the tall ship R Tucker Thompson. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Starlight Express, the first monohull home, crosses paths with the 110-year-old gaff-rigged cutter Cora. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Russell-based crew of Slipstream, an 8.8m Young88, celebrate winning this year's classic division. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Jim Cottier, who built the yawl Shanty from scratch on Motuarohia Island, with the Zeke Patterson trophy for best gaff-rigged vessel. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Kerikeri-based crew of Saskia, a 13m Bruce Roberts yawl, won the tall ships division in 2020 when the trophy couldn't be awarded on the night due to judging difficulties. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Cameron McCaig-Browne, 12, Neil Cates and Nicky McCaig-Browne of Zindabar, an 18m schooner which scooped line honours and handicap trophy in this year's tall ships division. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Russell hāngī crew gets to work uncovering dinner for 900 hungry sailors, making it one of the biggest hāngī in Aotearoa. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The late Joe Cotton, a hāngī expert and former Russell Boating Club commodore, still keeps an eye on the hāngī cooks. Photo / Peter de Graaf