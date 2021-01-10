Northland police appealing for car/fight sightings after Ōpua stabbing death

McCarthy encouraged anyone who saw the silver Toyota Altezza, registration MQE620, on Thursday in the Bay of Islands area to inform Kerikeri Police. Photo / Supplied

Police are seeking help from the public as enquiries continue into the fatal stabbing of 22-year-old Bram Willems in Ōpua.

Emergency services found Willems on the ground near the RoadRunner Tavern on Paihia Rd/State Highway 11 on Thursday with critical stab wounds. Despite efforts from St John staff, the Okaihau man died en route to hospital.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder in relation to Willems' death. The boy is remanded in custody and is due to appear in the Whangārei High Court on February 4.

Did you see what happened on Thursday night? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz to make an anonymous tip.

Northland police has requested anyone who saw a silver Toyota Altezza, registration MQE620, or witnessed a fight near Kawakawa's Work and Income building to report it.

"As part of our inquiries, we are looking for anyone who witnessed a fight or disturbance on Kawakawa's main street, near the Work and Income building, around 10pm," Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff McCarthy said.

"We are aware some people were seen filming the incident, and would ask anyone who saw what happened or has information that may be of interest to police – who has not already spoken to us - to come forward."

McCarthy encouraged anyone who saw the Toyota vehicle on Thursday in the Bay of Islands area to inform Kerikeri police via the non-emergency 105 phone number.

Anyone with footage of an altercation on Thursday could upload it at crew.nzpolice.org.