Northland news in brief: Missing man yet to be found; and Ngunguru Sandspit fundraiser

Missing Northlander Kukama Waa is yet to be located. Photo / Supplied

Northland police and Search and Rescue volunteers were out again yesterday morning searching a bush area at Pipiwai, near Whangārei for Kukama Waa, missing since Wednesday morning. Waa, aged 58, was reported missing on Wednesday night, but was last seen in the bush area near Pipiwai that morning. Police believe he is very likely to still be in the bush area. They said the dense, thick bush environment has made it a challenging search operation, but said the search crew continued to work closely with the Pipiwai community to try to find him. Waa, who is hearing impaired and has physical and mental impairments, is described as Māori, about 1.72m tall, of large build, is bald and recently lost one of his arms. He was last seen wearing blue tracksuit pants and a red shirt. Anyone who might have seen Waa is asked to contact police immediately on 111 and quote event number P049210284.

Kai Iwi Lakes victim named

The child who died at Kai Iwi Lakes in Northland was Shakib Tahir, police said.

The 4-year-old drowned at the popular swimming spot shortly after 2.10pm on Tuesday, despite the CPR efforts of paramedics and members of the public. "Our deepest sympathies are with the family and his death has been referred to the Coroner," a police spokesman said.

Dive offer for fundraising

As part of fundraising efforts to buy the remaining 69ha on the southern end of Ngunguru Sandspit Pī Manu and the maunga Whakairiora, Dive! Tutukaka is offering two chartered evening cruises on the Perfect Day on Monday and Friday next week from 6-8pm. Each trip will accommodate 75 passengers. Passengers are welcome to bring any refreshments, including alcohol, on the trip. The cruise will head south from Tutukākā Harbour to Ngunguru Sandspit Pī Manu and towards Horahora. It will give a wonderful opportunity to take in all of the undeveloped landscape that's at stake. Tickets are on sale for $135 including booking fees, of which $100 will be donated to the cause. Much of Ngunguru Sandspit was put into public ownership in 2012, when the Government of the day acquired the property from Todd Property Group, formerly known as Landco. The Givealittle campaign seeking $1.5 million of the $3.6m sale price for the rest of the land has been organised by the Ngunguru Sandspit Protection Society after it signed a conditional sale-and-purchase agreement with the present owner, development company Templeton Commercial Limited. The campaign - at givealittle.co.nz/search?q=ngunguru+sandspit - has so far raised more than $82,000.

Rock band tour starts at The Butter Factory

Kiwi rock band The After spread the word about their January/February tour, and their first date is at Whangārei's The Butter Factory next week. The After release their new single "Doesn't Matter" this month and embark on a huge New Zealand summer tour, visiting 13 centres over the North and South Islands, starting at The Butter Factory on Saturday January 14. Support is from Mangawhai's Snakepit.

Blood service in Whangārei

The NZ Blood Service is in Whangārei next week on a blood drive. The service will be at McKay Stadium, Kensington, on Monday from 12pm to 5pm; Tuesday from 12pm to 6pm and on Wednesday from 10am to 4pm. Ring 0800 448325 or go to nzblood.co.nz to book an appointment. A vaccine passport is needed.

Plumbing courses at NorthTec

Starting this semester, NorthTec will offer a NZ Certificate in Plumbing, Gasfitting, and Drainlaying (Level 3). The polytech will also be offering Level 4 Apprenticeship Plumbing courses the following semester as a direct follow-on from the Level 3 certificate. NorthTec has added high-demand plumbing programmes to its current course lineup, with the Level 3 certificate giving learners a solid foundation in basic plumbing, gasfitting, and drainlaying. All studies can be done at NorthTec's Future Trades campus on Dyer St, Whangārei. For expressions of interest email plumbing@northtec.ac.nz.