Northland car thefts: Mum loses car, baby seat, and pram

Giovanne Harvey is using a friend's car after hers was among a spate of vehicles that were stolen across Northland in the past few days. Photo / Supplied

A friend lent Giovanne Harvey a car and her mother provided a car seat after the Whangārei mother's Nissan Tiida was stolen from right under her bedroom at night.

Also in her car when it was broken into and driven away on Wednesday night was Harvey's 2-year-old daughter's pram.

The theft was among a spate of vehicles stolen across Northland, mostly in Whangārei, since last weekend.

Police earlier said it appeared most were being stolen purely for joyrides.

Police were yesterday not in a position to confirm the number of vehicles stolen in the past week but there has been a number of postings from disgruntled vehicle owners on Facebook, together with police complaint reference numbers and photos of their stolen cars.

The Northern Advocate has sought the stats on stolen cars under the Official Information Act.

Earlier this week, Northland police confirmed receiving complaints about a spate of vehicle thefts in the greater Whangārei area. Most of them have been recovered.

Mazda Demios, Nissan Tiidas and Mitsubishi Lancers are top of the most-wanted list.

Harvey believes her car was either driven up north or to Auckland as she has not heard from anyone about its whereabouts as of yesterday.

The insured vehicle was parked in the driveway of her Arcus St house when it was stolen.

"We were woken up and my partner looked out the window and saw it being driven away. He then got into his vehicle and drove around for an hour and a half but couldn't find it.

"I've never had any break-ins or anything stolen. I think thieves are targeting Nissan Tiida because it's easier to break into. They don't care...they just do it because they are thieves.

"It's disgusting behaviour and I don't think they'll stop, but it affects people's lives, it's a huge inconvenience. A friend lent me a car and my mum gave me a baby seat," Harvey said.

She said she was the third person in Whangārei to report a stolen car that night.

Giovanne Harvey's Nissan Tiida that was stolen from her driveway. Photo / Supplied

The Whangārei mother said there needed to be tougher penalties for car thieves otherwise there wouldn't be any deterrent for such behaviour.

A Mazda Atenza stolen from Meadow Park Cres in Tikipunga this week was found with a popped ignition, and a Volvo was found dumped along Mangakahia Rd.

Between 2am and 8am on Thursday, a Subaru Impreza was stolen from Maunu Rd while another Subaru was found on Abbey Cave Rd early this week.

Northlanders have taken to social media in a bid to locate their stolen cars this festive season. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A police spokesman said some vehicle models such as Nissan Tiida were seen by offenders as being easier to steal and were often used to commit further offences and harm.

"Many used imported second-hand vehicles that do not have factory fitted immobilisers, making them a preferred targets for offenders.

"Vehicle crime tends to be opportunistic and offenders look for easy targets or quick gains if they see valuables left in vehicles.

"The solution is straight-forward; the more security measures you have in place, the harder it is for offenders to steal your vehicle and the less likely it is that you will be targeted."

Call 111 to report vehicle thefts.

Tips to prevent car thefts:

• Use a steering lock – these are inexpensive and a great deterrent.

• Install an immobiliser.

• Avoid leaving your vehicle parked on the street if possible and park down driveways and out of sight from the road.

• If parking on the street, park in well-lit areas such as under street lights.

• Never leave any valuables in your vehicle.

• Have a car alarm installed.