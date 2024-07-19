Thousands of native trees planted
A total of 7000 native trees have been planted in Hikurangi to acknowledge the coronation of King Charles III. The trees were planted thanks to a partnership between charity-run organisation Trees That Count, Whangārei District Council and Kaipara Moana Remediation. They were planted on Monday, July 15, on the margins of the Mangawhero Stream, near Hikurangi Sports Park. In two and a half years, Kaipara Moana Remediation has supported the planting of more than two million trees, as part of the project to halve sediment flows in the Kaipara Harbour.
Bomb scare at court
A bomb scare alert at Whangārei District Court was dismissed by police after no items of concern were located. A police spokesperson said at 11.07am on Tuesday they received a phone call from a person whose comments were of a “concerning nature”. The court was evacuated as a precaution and police conducted a sweep of the building and its surrounding area. When no suspicious items were found, the building was reopened to the public.
Power outage petition