Kennaway died from breast cancer in 2018 and, without the event’s architect, Opera in the Garden floundered with the likes of Covid restrictions.

Opera in the Garden was last held in 2019, attracting an audience of nearly 1000. Photo / NZME

Opera North has continued as a community choir and performed at a range of events including concerts at Forum North.

Couper said it was always her dream to revive the beloved outdoor event, which attracted up to 1000 people.

“I really wanted to bring Opera in the Garden back because of the memories that I associated with it: It had such a buzz and people would come back time and time again,” she said.

Rather than relying on one person like Kennaway, Opera North now has a strong team to help run the event, including Couper, chairwoman Maria Satterfield, Roger McClean and Delwyn Rusk.

Deborah Wai Kapohe is the guest singer for this year's event.

Opera North is also buoyed by recent success at the World Choir Games, held in Auckland in July 2024, where its 25-member chamber choir won a gold medal, putting it among the top performers in the world.

All of this means Opera North is now ready to perform a great Opera in the Garden on March 22, with songs covering classic opera to musical theatre, Couper said.

This year’s guest is Deborah Wai Kapohe, an internationally renowned soprano and guitarist.

Local soloists include Shaan Kloet and Theresa Wells, and the afternoon will start with a performance by jazz cover band Keys and Dreams.

Audience members are encouraged to dress up in the theme of a 1930s garden party.

The event will also include food stalls but everyone is welcome to bring a picnic. The family-friendly event includes free entry for accompanied children.

Go to operanorth.co.nz for tickets.