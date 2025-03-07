Composer Emma Couper, centre, is championing the return of Opera in the Garden, along with Opera North singers including Christian Dally, Jasper Satterfield, Kate Alexander, Aileen Cordiner, Gabriella Uphof, Kaiser Jacoby, Olivia Cloherty, Ellie Cloherty and Narimahn Bahrinipour. Photo / Denise Piper
A family-friendly outdoor music event that aims to make opera singing accessible to all is returning to Northland.
Opera in the Garden is returning this month but will be held at a new venue: Tahamoana Angora Goat Farm in Waipu Cove.
“I really wanted to bring Opera in the Garden back because of the memories that I associated with it: It had such a buzz and people would come back time and time again,” she said.
Rather than relying on one person like Kennaway, Opera North now has a strong team to help run the event, including Couper, chairwoman Maria Satterfield, Roger McClean and Delwyn Rusk.
Opera North is also buoyed by recent success at the World Choir Games, held in Auckland in July 2024, where its 25-member chamber choir won a gold medal, putting it among the top performers in the world.
All of this means Opera North is now ready to perform a great Opera in the Garden on March 22, with songs covering classic opera to musical theatre, Couper said.
This year’s guest is Deborah Wai Kapohe, an internationally renowned soprano and guitarist.
Local soloists include Shaan Kloet and Theresa Wells, and the afternoon will start with a performance by jazz cover band Keys and Dreams.
Audience members are encouraged to dress up in the theme of a 1930s garden party.
The event will also include food stalls but everyone is welcome to bring a picnic. The family-friendly event includes free entry for accompanied children.