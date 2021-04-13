Powerful Opera North performance to light up stage in Whangārei this weekend

Opera North's accomplished pianist Mirabella Uphoff, 16, will be performing in this weekend's Silver Linings show. Photo / Tracey Morris Photography

Opera North is set to celebrate 25 years' existence this weekend with a powerful performance involving electric guitar and soprano simultaneously. In addition, a folk song will be performed in te reo.

"Silver Linings" is a 90-minute presentation telling the story of Opera North over its quarter-century as the beating heart of Northland's musical cultural community.

On Saturday and Sunday, Silver Linings will showcase 50 of Whangārei's finest singers onstage at Forum North using a broad range of vocal characteristics, illustrated and brought to life with dance, acting and theatrics.

Opera North chairman Chris Townsend said it will be a performance of two halves using a narrative, written by well-known Northland director Lachie McLean, wrapped around music of classical operatic pieces along with songs from well-known musicals, modern pop and rock.

"To begin with, we'll concentrate on the well-known and impressive operatic numbers that call for a full-strength choir. After the intermission, we'll explore some of Opera North's other passions ... with songs from popular musicals including Jersey Boys, Matilda, The Secret Garden, and of course, Andrew Lloyd Webber's work.

"We have a surprise ... and I'm really looking forward to it. I can tell you there are electric guitars and opera singers at the same time. I can mention the band Queen, but I'd like the rest to be a treat for the audience. So, come and see the show."

Opera North was established in 1996 by the late acclaimed opera singer and musical director Joan Kennaway and her equally well-known baritone husband Rick, specifically to develop the talents of aspiring young singers and create opportunities for Northland singers to perform.

With a long-held vision of an annual summer outdoor festival of operatic and classical music, Joan's dream was realised when she acquired an orchard in Glenbervie called Operacado, which provided a suitable garden venue for her dream.

The first concert in 1997 featured a group of 18 singers and guest artists - who were unsure if they would have an audience besides family members. To keep costs low, the stage was made up of fruit bins loaned by Huanui Orchards and the singers had to "walk the plank" to mount this makeshift platform, with the piano set up on the lawn in front.

More than 500 attended and Whangārei's Opera in the Garden was well and truly born, becoming an annual summer event and attracting an audience of over 1000.

Over the years, Opera North has become central to the Northland music and theatre scene, with members often playing leading and supporting roles in local productions. As well as Opera in the Garden, it is well-known for Classics at the Cove and its involvement in many other community events.

The organisation has nurtured the talents of Kawiti Waetford, Sophie Sparrow, Luke Bird and Shaan Kloet and its members comprise singers aged 14 years and up. However, there will be performers as young as 7 in the Silver Linings show.

Silver Linings will showcase 50 of Whangārei's finest singers onstage at Forum North this weekend. Photo / Tracey Morris Photography

Musical director Emma Couper, who is working alongside Roger McClean on the show, said it's not every day you hear classically trained vocalists and electric guitars in the same show. "But we want to demonstrate the breadth of what Opera North is about.

"We have opera in our name, but people have come to expect so much more from us than just one type of music. We're about providing a platform for people to perform and go forward, and showcasing the best of local talent.

"It's going to be a really powerful show – there's even going to be a folk song sung beautifully in te reo. We really are branching out and doing different things."

She said rehearsals had been going well. "I couldn't ask for the choir to be sounding any better at this stage."

Postponed twice last year due to Covid, this year's Opera in the Park has been replaced by Silver Linings, using some of the repertoire set for last year's show along with a large amount of fresh content.

Since Kennaway's death in 2018, Couper, whose singing career began with Kennaway as her teacher in the early 90s, has taken over the role as musical director and said her mentor had been a hard act to follow.

"I was really nervous about taking over – very, very big shoes to fill - but I'm really proud. I think she'd be pleased we are carrying on Opera North and the quality has, I think, got even better. We hope that she'd be proud."

Silver Linings will be performed at Forum North on Saturday, April 17 at 7.30pm and Sunday, April 18 at 2pm. Tickets are available through The Hub and eventfinda.co.nz