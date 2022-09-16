Northland NZ Post worker Trina Cook loads up the mail, including some of the 130,000-plus local body election voting papers to get delivered to Northlanders from Friday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Voting papers are headed to the letterboxes of more than 130,000 Northlanders to mark the start of the local body elections.

And while the question of who to vote for is a matter for each elector to carefully weigh up, how to vote is more straightforward.

Electoral Officer Dale Ofsoske said the postal voting packs for the October 8 elections will be distributed to registered electors until Wednesday, September 21.

Forms must be returned in the Freepost envelope provided or dropped into one of the council ballot boxes throughout Northland so they are received by noon on election day.

Anyone who does not receive their pack after Wednesday, September 21 should contact their local district council office and request a special vote or call Election Services direct on (0800) 922 822.

October 4 is the last day votes should be posted to ensure they are delivered in time.

Although you can cast a special vote when you have not enrolled to vote, you will have to enrol by October 7 for your vote to be valid. You can enrol to vote online at Vote NZ or by phoning 0800 367 656.

District councils also have ballot boxes where people can drop their voting papers off.

There are 235 candidates standing for the Whangārei District Council (WDC), Far North District Council (FNDC), Kaipara District Council (KDC), and Northland Regional Council (NRC). Of those 144 are vying for roles in the FNDC, 46 for WDC, 31 for KDC, and 14 for NRC.

They hope to either become mayor, a regional or district councillor, Far North community board member or for the first time in local government election history - a Māori Ward representative.

The postal ballot closes at noon on October 8 with provisional results due that evening.

The final declaration of results will be announced at some point between October 13 to 19. This will be followed by mayor and councillor swearing-in ceremonies and inductions from the end of October to early November.

How many seats on each council and where to make special votes?

Whangārei District Council

Six wards, with one mayor and 13 councillors, including two Māori Ward councillors.

Bream Bay General (2); Hikurangi - Coastal General (2); Mangakahia - Maungatapere General (1); Whangārei District Māori (2); Whangārei Heads General (1); and Whangārei Urban General (5).

You can cast a special vote at WDC Customer Service Centres at Forum North and Ruakākā until midday on October 8.

After-hours special voting will be set up outside the Forum North Customer Service Centre on October 7 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

WDC Election Hubs at NGEN Room will be taking enrolments and special votes on the following dates during the voting period:

Elections hub at NGEN Room -187 Lower Dent St, Whangārei:

Tuesday, September 20 - 9am to 3pm; Wednesday, September 21, - 9am to 3pm; Friday, September 23 - 9am to 3pm; Tuesday, September 27 - 9am to 3pm; Thursday, September 29 - 9am to 3pm; Friday, September 30 - 9am to 3pm; Tuesday, October 4 - 9am to 3pm; Thursday, October 6 - 9am to 3pm; Friday, October 7 - 9am to 3pm (final date to enrol to vote); Saturday, October 8 - 9am until noon (voting only - no enrolments on this date).

For details about each candidate, visit the Whangārei District Council website: www.wdc.govt.nz

More than 130,000 local body election voting papers are being distributed to Northland electors from the Whangārei Mail Centre. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Far North District Council

Four wards, 10 councillors, including four Māori ward councillors, plus the mayor elected at large.

Bay of Islands-Whangaroa (3); Kaikohe-Hokianga (1); Te Hiku (2); and Ngā Tai o Tokerau, Māori ward (4 covering the whole district and elected at large).

Ballot boxes will only be available on October 8 from 8am to midday at FNDC service centres in Kaitāia, Kaikohe or Kerikeri.

The FNDC's mobile ballot box van will be out and about - their schedule is available at the council's website: www.fndc.govt.nz

Details of candidates standing in each ward can be found on the council website: www.fndc.govt.nz

Kaipara District Council

Four wards, with one mayor and nine councillors, including one Māori Ward councillor.

Kaiwaka-Mangawhai General Ward (3); Otamatea General Ward (2); Wairoa General Ward (3); Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori Ward (1).

The council's ballot boxes are located at their Dargaville office - 32 Hokianga Rd and Mangawhai office - Unit 6, The Hub, 6 Molesworth Dr.

Details of candidates standing are available on their website: www.kaipara.govt.nz

Northland Regional Council

Eight constituencies, with nine councillors, including two Māori constituency councillors. The NRC chairperson will be elected from within the nine councillors once they are sworn in.

Bay or Islands-Whangaroa General Constituency (1); Coastal Central General Constituency (1); Coastal South General Constituency (1 - Rick Stolwerk has already been elected unopposed with no other candidates for the constituency); Far North constituency (1); Kaipara General Constituency (1); Mid North Constituency -(1); Te Raki Māori constituency (2); Whangārei Central General constituency (1).

For details of candidates standing in each constituency visit www.nrc.govt.nz

Māori Wards

This local body election will be the first with specific Māori seats or constituencies, where only those enrolled on the Māori roll can vote.

There are 33 Māori ward or constituency candidates across Northland.

FNDC has 18 candidates for four seats in its Ngā Tai o Tokerau Māori Ward, WDC has six candidates for two seats in its Whangarei District Māori Ward, and KDC has five candidates for one seat in its Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori ward. NRC has four candidates for the two seats in its new Te Raki Māori Constituency.

Voting systems

Each local authority chooses how people will vote, with two systems used in New Zealand - first past the post (FPP) and single transferable vote (STV).

In Northland, Whangārei District Council and Northland Regional Council use the FPP system, while Kaipara District Council and Far North District Council both use STV.