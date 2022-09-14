More than 300 people turned out for a mayoral candidates meeting in Kerikeri on Tuesday night. Photo / Peter de Graaf

More than 300 people have turned out to hear from Far North mayoral hopefuls in what one councillor described as the biggest candidates meeting she'd seen in a 24-year career.

Tuesday night's pre-election event in Kerikeri's Turner Centre was so well attended staff had to open extra seating in the galleries and latecomers had to search side streets for parking.

The turnout in the main auditorium delighted event MC Tyler Bamber, who said it was proof local democracy was alive and well in the Far North.

"It's awesome to see so many people interested in local government and wanting to be sure they're making the right decision when they vote for our next mayor," he said.

The meeting was run at a fast pace with short, snappy questions sprinkled with humour.

One lighthearted round of questions grilled candidates on their superpowers, choice of time travel destination and the animal that best illustrated their management style.

The meeting was also unusual in that the pre-prepared questions were completed well ahead of schedule, allowing extra time for questions from the floor.

Judging by the applause the issues that resonated most with the audience included Kerikeri's traffic woes, the state of Far North roads, Significant Natural Areas, and council-owned company Far North Holdings.

Seven of the Far North's nine mayoral candidates — Jaqi Brown, Ann Court, Joshua Riley, Kelly Stratford, Moko Tepania, John Vujcich and Rachel Witana — attended with only Clinton Dearlove and Kevin Middleton absent.

Far North mayoral candidates, from left, Jaqi Brown, Ann Court, Rachel Witana, Moko Tepania, Kelly Stratford, John Vujcich and Joshua Riley. Clinton Dearlove and Kevin Middleton were absent. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Court warned voters to prepare for a "reform storm" from central government and said it was vital local voices were not lost; Vujcich said localised decision making was the answer to the Far North's challenges.

Riley said the council didn't listen to residents and the best thing it could do was "get out of the way".

He also spoke out against "segregation" — meaning the new Māori wards — and called on the council to pull out of Local Government NZ.

Brown spoke of her ability to plan, a skill she learned while raising seven children, and her ability to bring people together to reach consensus.

Stratford described the personal challenges she had overcome and the determination that had given her; while Tepania said he would bring the youth and energy the district needed.

Witana said she would be a "helicopter-thinking mayor" able to rise above the masses for a clear view.

Jaqi Brown addresses the crowd at the Turner Centre while fellow candidates, from left, Ann Court, Rachel Witana, Moko Tepania, John Vujcich, Joshua Riley and Kelly Stratford await their turn. Photo / Peter de Graaf

In response to questions from the floor, Tepania said Kerikeri's main street was beautiful but the one-way system was a nightmare. The town needed a transport plan and central government funding to fix it.

Both Vujcich and Court spoke out against the damage parochialism had done to the district. Court said $30m earmarked in the council's long-term plan for fixing Kerikeri traffic issues, but "torpedoed" in a closed-door vote, was a prime example.

When asked about reining in Far North Holdings, Stratford said significant changes had been made to the council-owned company's statement of intent but more could be done with fresh voices around the council table.

Another audience member asked why the council didn't make developers contribute to the cost of public infrastructure. Main street traffic was already "diabolical" and two more subdivisions were under construction on Kerikeri Rd, he said.

None of the candidates supported the government's Three Waters plan in its current form.

Kerikeri Business Association chairwoman Sarah Curtis signals to candidate Moko Tepania that his time is almost up. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Like other Far North candidate meetings so far, the event was free of heckling and the audience engaged. One person tried to use the meeting to air a personal grievance with a council staff member but was promptly shut down.

The event was organised by the Turner Centre, the Pioneer Tavern and Kerikeri Business Association. Kaiako (teacher) Sophia Thomas shared the MC duties.

Court summed up the turnout: " I've never seen so many people interested in local politics in 24 years in local government."

■ Council candidates in the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa General Ward and the new Ngā Tai o Tokerau Māori Ward will have their chance to speak in a follow-up meeting from 6pm next Tuesday, September 20, in the Turner Centre Plaza, on Kerikeri's Cobham Rd.