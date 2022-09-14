The Northern Advocate and The Hits Northland Meet the Whangārei Mayoral candidates will be held at Forum North again on September 27, like this 2019 event pictured.

Meet the candidates

Whangārei voters will get the chance to hear mayoral candidates answer a series of questions at the Northern Advocate and The Hits Northland Meet the Whangārei Mayoral Candidates evening. The event is expected to draw hundreds of voters to Forum North, Whangārei, on Tuesday, September 27, from 6pm. All seven Whangarei mayoral candidates have been invited: Mike Budd; Vince Cocurullo; Ken Couper; Brad Flower; Fiona Green; Nick Jacob; and Shaquille Shortland. If you have a question for the Whangārei mayoral candidates send them to elections@northernadvocate.co.nz and we will ask some of them on the night. Today's Advocate features a liftout with statements from candidates in the Northland local body elections.

Grey Power event

Grey Power Whangārei has organised a Meet the Whangārei Mayoral Candidates event on Friday. The candidates session will be held from 1.30pm at the Kamo Club, in Meldrum St. If you have organised a Meet the Candidates event in Northland send details to elections@northernadvocate.co.nz and we will give it some publicity.

FNDC attendance

Three Far North District councillors have attended every council meeting during the past year, according to records released to the Advocate. Felicity Foy, Kelly Stratford and John Vujcich attended 17 out of 17 full council meetings between July 1, 2021, and August 11, 2022. Ann Court and Dave Collard missed one — an attendance of 94 per cent — but put in an apology. Mayor John Carter, David Clendon, Mate Radich and Moko Tepania each missed one meeting (94 per cent). Rachel Smith missed two, making an attendance rate of 88 per cent.

Liquor decision pending

Far North residents will have to wait a little longer to find out whether an Auckland company will open a liquor store on the same land, but in a separate building, as the BP service station in Waipapa. Objections were lodged by local hapū Ngāti Rēhia and lobby group Vision Kerikeri, among others, when the application was heard at the Far North District Council chambers on September 8 and 9. The Far North District Licensing Committee has yet to release its decision.

Zero waste challenge

Registrations close for the Zero Food Waste Challenge today at midnight. The initiative aims to encourage people across Aotearoa to avoid throwing any food away for an entire week. More information can be found at https://zerofoodwastechallenge.com/