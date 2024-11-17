A concerned Court, who is involved with the Northland Regional Transport Committee, wrote to police headquarters and a cohort of politicians, including Minister of Police Mark Mitchell, about the issue.
Police had previously told Court, not in response to her letter, that people were putting their registrations on hold but continuing to drive.
They reportedly said the issue was an epidemic.
“It just means a lot of people are getting a free ride,” she said.
Inspector Dean Robinson said police often suspected drivers with stolen or fake number plates might be planning to commit a crime.
Northland MP Grant McCallum said a number of drivers using fake number plates were claiming sovereign citizenship as a way to avoid paying registration or road user charges.
The only plates available to use in New Zealand were supplied by NZTA, he said.
Robinson said drivers with fake or stolen plates were a minority, given the volume of road users and vehicles on the road.
NZTA said it did not have any evidence unregistered vehicles were a new or significant issue in Northland.
Court criticised police and NZTA’s findings as political spin and believed they had the resources to show it was a big issue.