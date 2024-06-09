The speed camera on SH1 between Kawakawa and Moerewa will be in action from June 17. Photo / David Fisher

The speed camera on SH1 between Kawakawa and Moerewa will be in action from June 17. Photo / David Fisher

The Far North’s first fixed speed camera is finally up and running, nearly one year after it was initially installed.

The new state-of-the-art speed camera was installed on SH1 between Kawakawa and Moerewa at the end of June 2023 but delays, including opposition to the automatic number plate recognition technology it uses, meant tickets couldn’t be issued – until now.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said from the week beginning June 17, “people who speed on SH1 between Kawakawa and Moerewa can expect to receive a notice from NZTA”.

NZTA head of regulatory strategic programmes Tara Macmillan said the new safety camera would “improve safety for the community and people who travel on this high-risk stretch of road”.

“Between 2018 and 2023, five people were killed and six were seriously injured in crashes on this section of highway.

“In addition to the statistics and technical aspects of the road, we know there is also a strong desire from the local community to see people slow down.

“This is one way we can try to achieve this.”

While there are fixed-speed cameras in Kaiwaka and near Kamo, this is the first static speed camera in the Far North and the first of the new “halo” cameras in the country.

After it was installed, it was in “test mode” for a period and was expected to be fully operational at the end of 2023.

However, locals took to Facebook groups to air their concerns that tickets would be issued to those driving vehicles without a warrant of fitness or registrations.

Taumatamākuku Community chairman Roddy Hapati-Pihema said some people in the community felt frustrated the camera was being installed and were paranoid about what it might be used for.

Macmillan said the cameras originally had automated number plate recognition (ANPR) functionality, which had been removed.

“The camera will only detect speeding.

“ANPR is used for average-speed safety cameras, which require two images to be matched to work out the average speed a vehicle has travelled at.

“This camera is not capable of detecting mobile phone or seatbelt use, body heat signatures or facial recognition.”

Hapati-Pihema, also a member of the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board, said switching the camera on will “help give peace of mind to Taumatamākuku and the wider community”.

“I’ve had six families who have lost loved ones on our roads come up to me to say they all needed this camera.

“It’s about protecting life and keeping everyone safe.”

Ngāti Hine spokesman Mike Butler said even a small change to reducing speed made a big difference.

“Let’s move forward together as whānau. By reducing our speed, we protect our community’s life force,” Butler said.

A speed survey run by NZTA in April and May last year showed that around 40 per cent of vehicles were travelling too fast.

Macmillan said for every kilometre people travel over the speed limit, they significantly increase their risk of both having a crash and being injured or killed.

“We don’t want to be issuing notices or fines. The ideal outcome is that people make safe choices by not speeding.”

NZTA said temporary mobile variable message sign (VMS) boards would go up shortly, letting drivers know of the upcoming enforcement.

Permanent “safety camera area” signs will also be unveiled as the cameras switch on.

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.