The two Inspiring the Future workshops were delivered in full te reo Māori. They were aimed to broaden the career horizons of about 50 kura kaupapa students from Kaikohe and Hokianga.
The workshops were hosted by Far North District Council in conjunction with the Ministers Taskforce for Jobs and Tertiary Education Commission, with support from the Ministry of Education and Local Government New Zealand.
Far North Mayor Moko Tepania told students the day provided an opportunity for them to think about what careers were available.
Tepania, the hui MC, said there would hopefully be a career that appealed to them - so they in turn could inspire the generations that followed.
Inspiring the Future Aotearoa challenges stereotypes that can limit young people’s potential by introducing them to role models from the world of work.
Tepania said Friday’s hui was about providing education for students while at school, rather than the later-stage Mayors Taskforce for Jobs approach which was more at the bottom of the cliff for students, effectively after they had left school.
He is one of a dozen mayors on the governing group of the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs nationally.
Tepania said it was great that the country’s first full immersion te reo Māori Inspiring the Future workshops were in the Far North.
He told students it was important to work towards getting a great well-paid job, as this would have benefits that included being able to support their family.
Tepania is a former te reo Māori teacher at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe, which was one of two schools to attend the hui along with Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hokianga from near Ōpononi.
He currently still does some work at the Kaikohe kura.
Tepania said the full te reo Māori immersion model would have applications in other parts of New Zealand too.
Other regions were already watching Friday’s events with a view to setting up a workshop locally.
Eastern Bay of Plenty Te Kura o te Pāroa tumuaki (principal) Eryn Te Pou attended the workshop near Kaikohe ahead of wanting to take the workshops to her local kura.