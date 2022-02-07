Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Northland hāpu members oppose Ngunguru Sandspit purchase plan

5 minutes to read
Ngunguru Sandspit and Protection Society chairman Jim Kilpatrick (left) and former Northland conservator Chris Jenkins at the sandspit.

Mike Dinsdale

Deputy editor

Plans to return parts of Ngunguru Sandspit to public ownership have been challenged by local hapū members who want the culturally significant land returned to them.

The members opposed the Ngunguru Sandspit Protection Society's plan

