Northern Advocate

Former Northland conservator Chris Jenkins backs campaign to buy Ngunguru Sandspit land

4 minutes to read
Ngunguru Sandspit Protection Society chairman Jim Kilpatrick (left) and former Northland conservator Chris Jenkins at the sandspit.

By
Mike Dinsdale

Deputy editor

Northland's former Department of Conservation conservator Chris Jenkins has backed a campaign to buy a block of land adjoining Ngunguru Sandspit and return it to public ownership.

Much of Ngunguru Sandspit was put into public

