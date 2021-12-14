Northland news in brief: Consultation on scallop, rock lobster limits; and lucky escape from crash down bank

MPI is consulting on possible changes to the scallop fishery in Northland.

Fisheries New Zealand is inviting Northlanders to have their say on proposals for new catch limits and other measures across a range of fish stocks as part of its regular review of fisheries. "We're reviewing catch limits and deemed value settings for nine fish stocks as part of our twice-yearly review to ensure the ongoing sustainability of New Zealand's fisheries resources", says Emma Taylor, Director of Fisheries Management. Consultation is on changes to the following stocks that impact on Northland: Three rock lobster stocks (CRA 1, 7, & 8) across the country; two scallop stocks (SCA 1 & SCA CS) in Northland and Coromandel. MPI is also looking at options for the Northern and Coromandel scallop fisheries including a proposed closure to these fisheries to take pressure off the scallop populations.Consultation closes on February 8 and for more information go to www.mpi.govt.nz/consultations/review-of-sustainability-measures-2022-april-round

Lucky escape

Two young women were lucky to escape injury when their car left Matauri Bay Rd and rolled about 15m down a bank. The accident occurred near the top of the steep hill from the Matauri Bay shops to the beach about 1.30pm on Tuesday with Cavalli fire chief Peter Cullen saying it appeared the driver had misjudged a corner. The car rolled at least once sideways before coming to rest 15m-20m below the road. The women remained in the car because they were concerned it could continue tumbling down the bank if they tried to get out. ''They did the right thing,'' Cullen said. They were able to get out once emergency services found it was safe. They were shaken but unhurt.

Big cats open to public

Big cats at Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary finally get to see the public after a seven-year hiatus although bookings are still limited. The park opened to the public on Tuesday after the park management invited locals and those who helped with getting the facilities ready for reopening for a tiki tour on Thursday last week. Cat keeper and facility operator Janette Vallance said years of work and preparation have gone into the park's opening with new enlarged enclosures, the addition of dens, improved keeper safety and enhanced pathways and facilities.

Family search for missing man

Family, friends and whanau of Loren Ross-Taylor are continuing their search and rescue operation to find the Kaitaia man who has been missing for a week today. His brother-in-law, Louis Pretorius, is heading the search operation and says the family is extremely frustrated and stressed. They had hoped for the divers to be in the water by now, but the water kept rising because of the adverse weather conditions in Northland. People in Kaitaia, both individual and businesses, had come together as a volunteer search and rescue team, said Pretorius. Ross-Taylor was last seen wearing a 2XL black T-shirt and camo shorts, had no shoes and left his keys, wallet, phone, and everything else behind. He weighs approximately 125-130 kgs and is 185 cm tall.

Boy stuck in car

Kaitaia firefighters performed an unusual rescue on Tuesday when they were called out to free a boy who somehow got his hand stuck between a car seat and the vehicle's central pillar. The drama began about 1pm in the hospital car park with fire chief Craig Rogers saying the volunteers loosened the seat bolts and used an inflatable air bag to force the gap open and free the lad's hand. The boy, who was aged around 7, was checked by a nurse but was unhurt.

Clarification

A story in yesterday's Northern Advocate said that the Ngunguru Sandspit Protection Society had launched a Givealittle campaign to buy culturally significant land adjoining Ngunguru Sandspit for $1.5 million. The actual sale price is $3.6 million and the campaign is to raise the $1.5m still needed. The incorrect information was provided to the Advocate for the story. The Givealittle campaign - at givealittle.co.nz/search?q=ngunguru+sandspit - has so far raised more than $47,000.