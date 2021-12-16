Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Northland farming couple have their hands full raising 50 kiwi on the farm

3 minutes to read
Newly named Northland kiwi Vax and Nate, who live on an Ōkaihau farm with 48 other kiwis. Video / Jane Hutchings

By
Karina Cooper

Multimedia journalist

Vax and Nate are the newest pandemic namesakes to join a tribe of 50 kiwi on a Far North dairy farm already inhabited by Ashley and Jacinda.

Ōkaihau couple Jane and Roger Hutchings asked for

