“It’s well researched that the first two years in life, in particular, are really important for neuroplasticity and building new pathways for babies with brain damage.

“If we just sat and waited for our claim to be processed, we’re missing that key timeframe, that’s why we decided to get private treatment too.”

Hosted said there are no Northland companies offering specialised paediatric intensive therapy but the Australian clinic Centre of Movement does pop-up treatment blocks in Rotorua and Christchurch.

The treatment is not cheap: It costs $9000 for each three-week intensive therapy block, plus travel and accommodation, she said.

The whānau’s first Givealittle page raised more than $17,000 in donations towards the therapy.

But Hosted admitted fundraising was getting tiring alongside caring for Archie: “We’re just tapped out ... it’s full-on.”

Alice Holsted says Archie "the warrior" is making great progress with the intensive physical therapy. Photo / Jess Burges

Fortunately, the Kerikeri community rallied around, with Tamsin and Keiran Horne from Reset Fitness Studio stepping in to help with fundraising.

The pair have organised an event this Saturday, Movement for Archie, where people can pay to walk or run anywhere between 5km or a 12-hour enduro race.

The event will be held at Waipapa wedding venue Willow’s Ranch, with tickets available online at eventplus.net/MFA24.

The Hornes have also set up a new Givealittle page under the Movement for Archie name, for those who want to contribute without getting physical, and Keiran Horne is gathering sponsorship for a 12-hour run on the day.

Hosted said the support from the Hornes and the response from the community has been amazing.

“It’s very hard to put into words just how impactful and meaningful this whole thing is, for us and for Archie.”

Meanwhile, Archie is also responding well to the treatment so far and the family is currently in Rotorua for one of his three-week intensive therapy blocks, which also includes instructions for exercises for the parents to do at home.

Before the therapy started, Archie had no head or trunk control, but after the first three-week block he could move his head and start to sit up.

These foundational movements are now being built upon, Hosted said. In the current session, Archie is learning to crawl and getting ready to walk.

Hosted said the lack of such intensive therapy in the public health system has been sobering, as Australians are funded for 250 hours of intensive therapy.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.