Northland Emergency Call Out Squads practice lifesaving skills in Waipū
The Northland lifeguards who make up the region's Emergency Call Out Squads and their mentors from Kariaotahi. Photo / Surf Lifesaving Northern Region
Northern Advocate
Volunteer lifeguards from across Northland gathered at Waipū Cove Surf Club last weekend to upskill in marine search and rescue techniques.
Twenty-eight members of Far North, Baylys, Whangārei Heads, Ruakākā and Waipū Cove Emergency Callout Squads (ECOS) were mentored by senior lifeguards from Kariaotahi, which has one of the most advanced ECOS in New Zealand.
The lifeguards drilled search patterns, rescue communications, intelligence gathering, incident planning, rock navigation and much more – including a real callout on Saturday for a fisherman who fell off their jet ski in Bream Bay and activated their personal locator beacon.
Northern Region Search and Rescue Supervisor John-Michael Swannix says the weekend was a huge success.