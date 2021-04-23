Northland Emergency Call Out Squads practice lifesaving skills in Waipū

The Northland lifeguards who make up the region's Emergency Call Out Squads and their mentors from Kariaotahi. Photo / Surf Lifesaving Northern Region

The Northland lifeguards who make up the region's Emergency Call Out Squads and their mentors from Kariaotahi. Photo / Surf Lifesaving Northern Region

Volunteer lifeguards from across Northland gathered at Waipū Cove Surf Club last weekend to upskill in marine search and rescue techniques.

Twenty-eight members of Far North, Baylys, Whangārei Heads, Ruakākā and Waipū Cove Emergency Callout Squads (ECOS) were mentored by senior lifeguards from Kariaotahi, which has one of the most advanced ECOS in New Zealand.

The lifeguards drilled search patterns, rescue communications, intelligence gathering, incident planning, rock navigation and much more – including a real callout on Saturday for a fisherman who fell off their jet ski in Bream Bay and activated their personal locator beacon.

Northern Region Search and Rescue Supervisor John-Michael Swannix says the weekend was a huge success.

ECOS is available 24/7 by calling 111 and asking for Police – who have a direct line to SurfCom, the rescue communications centre.

The ECOS crews coming in on the IRB's during an emergency scenario exercise. Photo / Surf Lifesaving Northern Region

Squads walk through in-water Search Patterns. Photo / Surf Lifesaving Northern Region

Members of Far North, Waipū Cove and Whangārei Heads perform CPR on a patient pulled from the water during a training exercise. Photo / Surf Lifesaving Northern Region

From left - Liam Cossill, Kyran Gillespie and Taryn Gillespie of the Baylys Beach Emergency Callout Squad. Photo / Surf Lifesaving Northern Region