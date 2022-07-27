Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland drowning statistics show ten died and all were male

4 minutes to read
Nicky Howes believes water safety should not only be taught in schools, given Northland's high rate of drowning. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Nicky Howes believes water safety should not only be taught in schools, given Northland's high rate of drowning. Photo / Michael Cunningham

By
Imran Ali

Reporter

All 10 of Northland's drowning victims were male and half of those who died were over the age of 65, latest figures show.

According to Water Safety New Zealand, there were 10 preventable drownings in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei