Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Drownings down in Northland but water safety advice ongoing

5 minutes to read
Whangārei Heads Surf Lifesaving lifeguards Temiko Esser (left) and Conor McDermot are bracing for an influx of beachgoers this festive season. Photo / Tania Whyte

Whangārei Heads Surf Lifesaving lifeguards Temiko Esser (left) and Conor McDermot are bracing for an influx of beachgoers this festive season. Photo / Tania Whyte

By
Imran Ali

Reporter

With a small drop in the number of drowning fatalities in Northland, water safety experts are urging beachgoers to stay safe as the number of holidaymakers taking to the waters swells at this time of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.