Some of Northland's most dangerous surf beaches are patrolled by lifeguards to protect surfers and swimmers. Northland has the third most ACC claims for fatal drownings. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland has recorded the third most ACC claims for drowning deaths, with the region's 2700 kilometres of coastline and surrounding ocean a major attraction for people.

According to new ACC figures, over the past 10 years swimming is the leading cause of drowning deaths in New Zealand, with men aged 65 and older the most at risk of death from drowning in the past decade.

And in that time Northland recorded the third-most ACC claims for drowning deaths.

The figures show that over the past 10 years February was the second most dangerous month for fatal drownings, and men were almost four times as likely to drown than women.

Northland recorded 56 fatal drowning claims over the past decade, the third highest of any region.

Eight people, all males, died in preventable drownings in Northland last year, but the region has yet to formulate a water safety strategy.

January was historically the most dangerous month for fatal drownings over the past decade.

The figures have led to renewed calls from ACC and Water Safety New Zealand for people to understand the risks in and around the water as this year's drowning rates climb.

While preventable drowning deaths have dropped from 98 in 2012 to 74 last year, there have already been 23 preventable drownings so far this year - eight more than at the same time last year - including two in Northland.

ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker is urging Kiwis to not overestimate their ability in and around the water.

"The statistics show we all need to take the time to assess and understand the risks before we hit the water," Whitaker said.

"We can keep ourselves and our whānau safe by spending a bit of time watching what the sea, rivers or lakes are doing, then making safe decisions."

ACC figures show swimming was involved in roughly 70 of the 526 claims for fatal drownings between 2012 and 2021. That was followed by fishing, with 43 claims.

Of the swimming-related claims, 17 occurred at the beach, 12 at rivers and five at lakes.

There were a further 33 claims that did not specify where the drowning happened.

People aged 65 and older were involved in 78 fatal drowning claims over the past decade, the most of any age group.

According to Water Safety NZ, there were 800 preventable drownings in total over the past 10 years.

Of last year's 74 preventable drownings, 22 per cent were aged 65-plus, the highest of any age group and the equal highest total for over-65s since 1988.

Water Safety NZ chief executive Dan Gerrard says this is partly due to a higher, and largely healthier, 65-plus population.

"Older people are healthier and more active than in previous generations, so more of this older age group are in situations that might lead to problems.

"However, although they have been used to being active, they can still have health issues due to getting older, and if a health issue causes you problems on the water and no one is immediately there to assist, it can go horribly wrong quickly."

An older population of male boaties were also often overestimating their abilities, Gerrard said.

Gerrard says most people involved in swimming accidents underestimate the risks and overestimate their ability.

"Most drownings and water-related injuries are preventable if we all take a moment to consider the risks."

Research from Water Safety NZ in 2021 found 3.2 million adult New Zealanders (or 85 per cent) visited the coast in the past 12 months, with two million people getting in the water.

ACC and Water Safety NZ are urging people planning trips to the water this weekend to become familiar with the Water Safety Code: be prepared, watch out for yourself and others, be aware of the dangers, and know your limits.

Things people can do to keep safe include wearing lifejackets, swimming with others and between the flags, carefully checking weather and marine conditions, and checking for safety signs, warning flags, currents, and rips.

Doubtless Bay resident Pat Millar lost her whanau member, Palmerston North man Wairongoa Clarence Renata, after he drowned trying to save his daughter at Cable Bay in 2018.

Millar started the Operation Flotation charity after Renata's tragic drowning and successfully campaigned to get flotation devices installed at 17 Northland beaches.

In April 2021, the coroner recommended the Far North District Council put water safety signs at three popular Doubtless Bay beaches.

The Te reo Maori and English signs at Cable Bay, Coopers Beach and Taipa are close to surf life-saving equipment or the main approaches to beaches.

Millar said although the signs were a good start, she was concerned they weren't consistent with other Surf Life Saving New Zealand water safety signs