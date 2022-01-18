Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Calls for Northland drowning prevention strategy

5 minutes to read
Eight people drowned in Northland in 2021, four at beaches, but there is no region wide preventative strategy. 04 January 2021. Photo / Michael Cunningham

By Jaime Lyth

Eight people, all males, died in preventable drownings in Northland last year, but the region has yet to formulate a drowning prevention strategy.

Water Safety New Zealand released its 2021 Drowning Report yesterday, and despite

