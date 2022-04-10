Northlanders are being urged to continue getting tested for and vaccinated against Covid 19 as case numbers fall in the region.

Northland's Covid 19 cases continue to fall, with 312 new cases reported in the region today.

Northland District Health Board (NDHB) said there have been 312 new cases notified in Northland in the 24 hours to 6am today. These include 176 cases in Whangārei District, 96 cases in Far North District, and 40 cases in Kaipara District.

NDHB said it publishes the daily Covid-19 new cases in Northland in total and location breakdown by Territorial Local Authority, as notified by the Ministry of Health.

There are 3,516 active cases in Northland currently and 16 hospital inpatients have tested positive for Covid-19. In total 20,737 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Northland.

Northland's latest Covid 19 numbers

''Vaccination remains our best defence against COVID-19 and a booster, in addition to first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, will give you greater immunity against Omicron and severe illness. There is a much lower risk of being hospitalised if you are up to date with your vaccinations, which, for Omicron, includes a third or booster dose if eligible,'' the Ministry of Health said.

In Northland 90.1 per cent of eligible people have had their first dose; 88 per cent their second dose and 69.4 per cent have had boosters.

For Covid-19 testing locations, visit https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/.../northland-testing.../

For Covid-19 RATs collection sites, visit https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/northland/...

For Covid-19 vaccination locations, visit https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/.../northland.../