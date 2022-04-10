Testing for and vaccination against Covid 19 are the best defences against the virus as cases in Northland decline.

Testing for and vaccination against Covid 19 are the best defences against the virus as cases in Northland decline.

Covid 19 cases in Northland continued to decline over the weekend, but the Ministry of Health said that's to be expected as less people get tested.

The Ministry of Health reported 635 Covid cases in Northland on Saturday and 344 on Sunday. There were no deaths reported in the region over the weekend as and of Sunday afternoon there were 23 in hospital in Northland with the virus.

There were 8,531 community cases reported nationally on Saturday with, 635 hospitalisations and 11 deaths.

On Sunday there were 6,718 community cases nationally, 604 hospitalisations and 12 deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of case numbers nationally continues to decline, with Sunday's seven-day rolling average at 10,543 – last Sunday it was 13,543.

The Ministry of Health said while it is encouraging to see case numbers continuing to drop, it is not unexpected as we generally see lower testing and reporting over weekends.

''Vaccination remains our best defence against COVID-19 and a booster, in addition to first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, will give you greater immunity against Omicron and severe illness. There is a much lower risk of being hospitalised if you are up to date with your vaccinations, which, for Omicron, includes a third or booster dose if eligible,'' the Ministry said.

In Northland 90.1 per cent of eligible people have had their first doe; 88 per cent their second dose and 69.4 per cent have had boosters.

The Ministry is urging Northlanders to continue to get vaccinated against and tested for Covid-19, saying this is the best way to prevent the spread of the virus or to limit its impact.

For Covid-19 testing locations, visit https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/.../northland-testing.../

For Covid-19 RATs collection sites, visit https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/northland/...

For Covid-19 vaccination locations, visit https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/.../northland.../