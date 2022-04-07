Whangārei's Anzac Day commemorations will be held at Laurie Hall Park again this year, but the public will have to watch from behind a barrier to protect the vulnerable elderly who will attend.

Whangārei RSA has announced plans for the April 25 commemorations that sees no parade through the city to the Laurie Hall Cenotaph and the general public watching the event from behind a barrier.

Anzac Day returned to the Cenotaph last year after the 2020 commemorations were cancelled nationwide as the country was in a Covid lockdown. Instead, people stood on their driveways at dawn to mark the occasion.

And it's Covid concerns that are behind this year's scaled down plans in Whangārei.

There is no specific theme for this year's Anzac Day service with many locations around the country choosing not to conduct a service.

Holly Taylor, who organised last year's successful event from the Whangārei RSA's new premises, said it is great to be having the ceremony back at Laurie Hall again ''even though we have Omicron in the community''.

She said this year's Anzac Day service in Whangārei will be scaled back despite the government mandates and public gathering limitations being dropped, and the focus will remain with our veterans.

''There will be no parade from the RSA in favour of our veterans, their families, the New Zealand Police and local members of Parliament gathering at the Laurie Hall memorial directly,'' Taylor said.

''We will also be reducing the amount of wreath tributes laid during the ceremony to the Naval, combined Army and Air Force associations, the RSA, local government and NZ Parliament. All other organisations wishing to lay a wreath will be invited to do so at the conclusion of the service. The New Zealand Defence Force and New Zealand Cadet Forces are unable to participate in local community events and as such will not be attending in this year's service.''

Taylor said the public are welcome to attend on Anzac Day in Laurie Hall Park, however, they will need to respect and observe a fenced barrier that will be erected around the veterans, their families and police.

Several thousand members of the public usually attend the Dawn Service at the Cenotaph, but the crowd is expected to be much smaller this year due to the restrictions.

''Although the mandates and limitations have been removed, we still have a responsibility for the welfare and safety of our elderly veterans. There will still be plenty of excellent viewing spots for the public outside the fenced barrier,'' Taylor said.

There are understood to be no similar restrictions for Anzac Day commemorations at other sites across Northland.