Ashley Le-Vaillant's car was stolen from the Whangārei CBD and later found damaged. Photo / Supplied

Car thefts in Northland have risen by 50 per cent in the past year new data shows.

The information from AA Insurance shows the figure is higher than the national increase recorded of 36.5 per cent and 43 per cent in Auckland, in the year to June 30, compared to the previous 12 months.

Whangārei woman Ashley Le-Vaillant had heard of cars being stolen around town before her 2006 Mazda Atenza was taken earlier last week.

Le-Vaillant's new car, which she had just picked up the day before, disappeared from the Central City carpark in Whangārei on Tuesday afternoon or evening.

"For a minute I thought I had parked it elsewhere but there was glass all over the ground where I had parked it and figured it had most likely been stolen."

Le-Vaillant was out with her partner later that night when they saw her vehicle.

"We were actually at McDonalds [on Tuesday night] and we saw my car there."

A large group of teenagers, who looked no older than 16, were in her car and one other vehicle.

"At the time we obviously tried to get my car back but they just took off.

"There were two vehicles, they were all filled with teenagers, the other car was also stolen and they managed to get both of the cars back - not, obviously, in the best condition."

Fortunately, a number of other people saw Le-Vaillant's vehicle being driven around town afterwards, and their information led to the police finding the car.

The Mazda was "really beaten-up" when it was found, with a wing mirror ripped off and the doors kicked in.

The carpark in the Whangārei CBD where Ashley Le-Vaillant's Mazda was stolen. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"I have heard of cases where vehicles have been torched and burned so I was just lucky that didn't happen."

Le-Vaillant said clients at the hair salon where she works on Rathbone St have been talking about cars being targeted in the area but had not been aware of issues in that particular carpark.

"I hadn't had a car for a while. It was the first time in ages I had parked there so I suppose I didn't really know much about it until it happened to me.

"I think you have to be a little bit more vigilant nowadays."

Whangārei central has been a hotspot for car thefts for some time, with 371 car thefts and related offences between July 2019 and May 2022, according to police data.

But Whangārei woman Diane Green has had her Toyota Aqua broken into four times while parked in her suburban driveway since last December.

The second time - a week after the first - it was stolen and later found abandoned on Vinegar Hill Rd.

"We got a steering lock and I thought, okay, this will fix it," Green said.

Since then, it has been broken into on another two occasions but it has not been taken again.

"The police have said it's a type of car that's quite easy to break into."

Despite this, she loves her car, which she has had for three years, and is not keen to replace it with another model.

Diane Green's Toyota Aqua has been broken into four times. Photo / Supplied

Green has now stopped claiming insurance for break-ins after finding it was cheaper to pay for new windows herself.

According to AA Insurance data, Toyota Aquas are one of the most frequently stolen cars in Northland.

Mazda Atenzas are among the five most stolen cars nationally but don't make the top five in Northland.

Mazda Demio, Nissan Tiida, Toyota Corolla, Toyota Aqua, and the Toyota Mark X are the vehicles most often stolen in Northland according to the AA data.

Beau Paparoa, head of motor claims at AA Insurance, said there were increased reports of joyrides and cars being stolen to get from one place to another.

"With theft and attempted theft clearly on the rise, AA Insurance is encouraging all Kiwis to be extra vigilant about car security."

Paparoa recommended people consider investing in a security system or immobiliser, especially if they own one of the more frequently stolen models of vehicle.

Tips to prevent car theft

• Always lock your car, even when parking at home

• Keep all valuables and your car keys out of sight, including away from your front and back doors at home. Thieves will now steal car keys to access new vehicles with sophisticated modern security systems

• Where possible try to park in a garage, carport or off-street

• If you have to park on the street make sure your car is under a street light or in a well-lit area

• If in a carpark then use an attended, secure parking building and park close to the entrance or exit

• Install visible security such as an alarm light, immobiliser or steering wheel lock

• Know where your keys are at all times, and never leave them in your car, even at home

• Be extra vigilant over weekends and during warmer weather when there are more thefts reported.