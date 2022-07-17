Thefts have risen in Whangārei Central and Paihia in recent months. Photo / NZME

Thefts have risen in Whangārei Central and Paihia in recent months. Photo / NZME

Car crime has increased in recent months, and the biggest hotspot for car thieves in Northland is central Whangārei.

The number of car thefts and related offences - illegal use of a motor vehicle and theft of parts or contents - has risen since last year, with 47 incidents in Whangārei central in March, April and May this year.

Police data shows the biggest spike was in April, when 24 vehicles were targeted in the area, up from 13 in April 2021.

In Northland, there were 170 vehicle thefts and related offences in May this year, and 160 in April. There were 131 in May last year.

Paihia has also seen an increase in car crime, with 20 thefts over March, April and May.

Kensington, Kaitaia West, Kerikeri and Regent also recorded a high number of thefts and related offences.

Police acknowledged there had been more car-related crime recently.

"We have noticed an increase in vehicle-related theft and related offences in recent months, however this is not exclusive to one district," a police spokesperson said.

Police numbers for theft of a motor vehicle remain low, because if a car is stolen and then dumped, the resulting charge is illegal use of a motor vehicle.

A woman from Kamo, who did not want to be named, was left without transport after her car was stolen in the early hours of July 10 from the street outside her house.

It was recovered by police the same afternoon, not far from her home, but it had been damaged.

"They smashed the back panel and messed up my ignition and the barrel and stuff."

It would cost $500-$600 just to replace the ignition barrel, she said, and her car was not insured.

She said she would need to fix the car to get to upcoming work placements as part of her course, as well as transport herself and her baby around.

"I'm a student right now and it's going to take me a little bit to afford it," she said.

The higher number of vehicle thefts and related offences in Northland is in Whangārei Central. Photo / Tania Whyte

Her brother-in-law's car had been broken into outside her house before, she said, and she was afraid her partner's car would be next.

"Now I'm too scared to put my car seat in my partner's car because I'm afraid they're going to steal it."

Figures for Northland were not drastically different from many regions of the country.

Hawke's Bay, which has a slightly smaller population than Northland, had fewer incidents of car thefts and related offences from March to May - 319 compared to Northland's 370.

More than 5000 of these crimes were reported in the Auckland region in the same period.

Data from AMI Insurance released earlier this year showed Toyota Hilux was the most frequently stolen vehicle in Northland, and the Mazda Demio the most stolen nationwide.

The Mazda Atenza, Nissan Tiida, Subaru Legacy and Mazda Familia were also in the top five most stolen car types.

Beau Paparoa, head of motor claims at AA insurance, said security features were a big help in deterring thieves.

"If you've got the opportunity to put security features on your vehicle such as an alarm or immobiliser or even a steering lock, this can act as a really good deterrent."

Keeping cars locked and parking off-street if possible also helped deter thieves, he said.

"If you have to park on the street, try to park in really well-lit areas," Paparoa added.

Inexpensive cars were more often targeted, he said, perhaps because the more expensive ones had features such as keyless entry that made stealing them more difficult.

Police also said people should take precautions to stop vehicles being stolen.

"Police acknowledge how frustrating it can be to be the target of vehicle theft and sympathise with victims of this type of offending.

"Police are committed to actively investigating vehicle theft and holding offenders to account. People must take precautions to prevent their vehicle from being targeted initially."

They said the reasons young people steal cars are complex, with a number of contributing factors, including social media.

"It's not an issue police can address alone. We need all of our whānau and community to wrap themselves around vulnerable young people to steer them towards better outcomes."