Police at Liquor World Waipapa after Monday night's bungled ram-raid. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A 16-year-old has been charged with a raft of offences after an alleged crime spree in the Bay of Islands — including a bungled ram-raid of a Waipapa liquor store.

Several windows were smashed and a roller door rammed at Liquor World Waipapa about 10.30pm on Monday with the offender eventually getting inside the store and loading a vehicle with alcohol, vapes and cigarette lighters.

However, the store owners, alerted by a security alarm, arrived while he was still in the store.

The intruder fled on foot after a confrontation with the owners and took only one box of vapes.

He dropped the vapes as he ran and also left behind his watch, one Croc, and a significant amount of blood.

He was unable to open the cigarette cabinet and no cash was kept at the store.

A scene-of-crime specialist examined the store on Tuesday morning and police called for any other CCTV footage.

A Far North 16-year-old was to appear in Kaikohe Youth Court this afternoon charged with burglary of Waipapa Liquor World and Four Square Waipapa, assault, theft of clothing worth more than $300 from Modern Collective in Kerikeri, unlawful taking of a Toyota Aqua vehicle from Kerikeri and interfering with another Toyota Aqua, all on August 22.

The youth was also charged with burgling Waipapa Auto Court on August 23.

He cannot be named due to his age.