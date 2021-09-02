Northland bowls: Lockdown uncertainty affecting new season

Uncertainty over Covid lockdown levels is having an impact on the new Northland bowls season.

To keep clubs informed - the following is an update on our program for the commencement of the new bowling season.

As previously advised, the date and format for the centre prizegiving is yet to be confirmed. It is necessary for the Covid lockdown to be at level 2 or lower for us to officially open our clubrooms and be able to play bowls.

Hopefully, the downward trend will happen this weekend and we can get into some planning. You will be advised.

In the meantime prizewinners for 2021-22 will identified on the centre's Facebook page.

Congratulations to all winners.

Northland centre pennants were scheduled to be played September 11-12.

This event has now been postponed and a new date in 2022 will be found to play this event. A new closing date for entries will be scheduled. Clubs that were holding a section of this event, please note.

The centre mixed pairs were scheduled for September 18-19. Entries will be accepted for this event, closing on September 10.

A decision will be made at that time as to whether our Covid levels are acceptable to play this event on these dates. Enter by our website - www.bowlsnorthland.com or email to gwen.northbowls@slingshot.co.nz.

If this event has to be postponed, then we will advise all clubs closer to the closing date.

To those who have had to put your first tournaments on hold, please check the centre program on our website, look for another date and contact the writer so that we can approve alternative dates for you.

Because of lockdown, handbooks are not yet in, but the program is available on our website, or see details below. Please advise your members accordingly.

Representative tournaments: The 1-5 year representative teams were scheduled to play on October 3 in Auckland. This competition has now been transferred to November 7.

Centre handbooks can be collected by a contactless arrangement from Calder Design and Print. Contact Garry Whitham to make arrangements. Tel. 021 305575 or 0800 733 113.

Please keep safe, keep warm and keep your members informed.