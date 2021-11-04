Northland Bowls: Catch-up championship games this weekend

Northland bowls clubs will hold their championship events this weekend that had earlier been cancelled due to bad weather.

Northland bowls clubs will hold their championship events this weekend that had earlier been cancelled due to bad weather.

Unfortunately, another weekend of centre bowls was curtailed at the last minute by matters beyond our control.

New dates will now have to be found in a busy programme for the Centre Open Pairs and the Centre Open Singles.

It looks as though we could be playing summer bowls halfway through next winter. (Just joking, I hope). When dates are rescheduled all will be notified, so please bear with us in the meantime.

This weekend many clubs are holding their club championships that were cancelled earlier in the month with wet weather.

Kensington have rescheduled their women's triples tournament due to be on Saturday to enable them to play championships, as have Kamo.

Entries closed for Junior Championship Open Pairs yesterday . This event is for 1-5 year bowlers and two clubs may join together if they have insufficient junior bowlers to form a team.

The following teams have entered to date.

Women: V.Tapp-B.McCullum; A Connery-S.Crooks; F.Waterhouse-S.Mathews; C.Lineham-S.Belin; Mangawhai; S.Renes-B.Hopper, Kens; A.Peachey, H.Conaghan, Kamo; W.Richardson- S.Frew, Hikurangi. (One vacancy). Men: M.Harmes-M.Keith; J.Dawson-J.Hall; S.Judson-K.Judson; L.Hall-E.Backhouse; J.Parker-T.Mathews; Mangawhai; R.File-P.Morgan; E.Conaghan-M.Smith Kamo; A.Goodhew-B.Donaldson; T.Cole-J.Scrivener; Hikurangi; L.Hill-G.Jones Kens; A.Westlake-G.Baker, Onerahi; G.Wilson-P.McKeown, Waipū.

The draw will be sent to all clubs and be on the centre website on Sunday evening. Venues will be One Tree Point & Kamo on Saturday and Whangārei for post section on Sunday.

Umpires:

Bowls NZ is holding a question-and-answer session for umpires on November 17 at 7pm. Please register your interest on Bowls NZ website.

The first outing for Northland Rep teams is scheduled for Sunday, November 28, with open premier 1 & 2 playing Far North in the Whangārei area and Junior 1-5 Rep squads playing Far North at Kerikeri.

Play will start at 9.30am and three rounds of matches will be played.

Club events for the next week:

This weekend, most clubs are playing catch-up Championships.

Tuesday - Arapohue Mx Triples; Maungakaramea AC Triples

Wednesday - Dargaville MX Triples (Single entry); One Tree Pt AC Triples

Thursday – Hikurangi AC Triples.

Friday – Whangārei AC Triples 5.30pm.

Saturday - Sunday - 1-5 Centre Junior Pairs.

Saturday –Sunday – Onerahi Bonus AC Triples

Saturday - Ruawai 2x4x2 AC Pairs.