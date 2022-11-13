Janine Williams' perseverance with her book Holding The Horse has paid off after winning a Storylines Notable Book Award. Photo / Supplied

Janine Williams' perseverance with her book Holding The Horse has paid off after winning a Storylines Notable Book Award. Photo / Supplied

It may have taken seven years to write, but Janine Williams' perseverance with her book Holding The Horse has paid off, after scooping up a number of awards.

The children's fiction writer from Hukerenui was a winner at this year's Storylines Notable Book Award for the book, which is historical junior fiction set in rural New Zealand in 1946, just after World War II.

Williams was among the winners in the junior fiction category and picked up her award at a ceremony at the National Library in Parnell, Auckland on November 6.

"It means libraries and schools will take notice and be interested in the book," she said.

"It's a really good way to be acknowledged.

"It feels amazing."

Holding The Horse has been a labour of love for Williams, who nearly gave up writing it.

But in 2019 she entered the manuscript in the inaugural Janice Marriott Mentorship award and won.

The following year Williams achieved more success with the manuscript when she was shortlisted for the Tom Fitzgibbon award for junior fiction.

"I was discouraged and nearly put it aside," she said.

"I was a bit daunted by the research and then Dad died, and that knocked me back.

"There's a lot of personal family stuff behind the story.

"When I saw the [Janice Marriott] mentorship, I thought this is what I might need.

"I entered and won and it was exactly what I needed.

"I'm so glad I've finished it now."

Janine Williams says it's good to be acknowledged for her book Holding The Horse. Photo / Supplied

Holding The Horse was published in August.

Williams, who also works at Hukerenui Gardens growing fruit and making sauces and chutneys, said the story is "about a relationship between father and son".

"It's about a 14-year-old boy who wants to become a jockey, and his dad had just come back from the war and was against it.

"He tries various other ways to achieve his dreams and his dad blocks him at each way.

"In the end, he thinks up a plan he thinks is genius, which it isn't, and it ends in disaster."

Although the book is written for younger people, Williams has found adults enjoy it too.

She is currently working on a sequel, Like The Wind, which she hopes to finish next year.

In 2015 her children's picture book manuscript Seaside Countdown was shortlisted for the Joy Cowley Award.

Holding The Horse is available from Book Inn in Kamo, WholeyHealth in Whakapara, and as an eBook.

It will also be sold at The Bach-Basin Arts & Craft House, Whangārei from the end of November.