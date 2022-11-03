The Bakers Crust owner David Hall has been stoked at the response to his Gumboot Friday fundraiser. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Getting behind Gumboot Friday and the mental health of Aotearoa's young people is as easy as pie - a Marmite, mac and cheese pie, that is.

The odd concotion is the brainchild of Whangārei bakery The Baker's Crust, as a way to support the annual appeal raising money to provide free counselling for young people.

15 - 19-year-olds have the second-highest suicide rate in New Zealand after people aged 20 - 24, according to data from the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Northland woman Joesephine Nathan is the founder of Gumboot Friday, a kaupapa taken on by comedian and mental health campaigner Mike King.

The Baker's Crust is one of many businesses urging Northlanders to "get your gumboots out" to bolster fundraising efforts by I Am Hope and the 2022 Gumboot Friday Appeal.

The bakery's owner, David Hall, said they had always wanted to take part in Gumboot Friday, and made it happen this year using strange flavour combinations in their pies.

A combination of "Gumboot Pie" sales and generous donations into the gumboot beside the till meant the bakery has raised more than $1000 - double their $500 goal.

"We had one lady, she took out 50 bucks, and slam - that's the biggest donation. It's pretty cool," Hall said.

The team at Whangārei fitness studio Activ8 are teaming up with The Hits to host 12 hours of back-to-back workouts for the 2022 Gumboot Friday Appeal.

Activ8 co-owner Miranda Harrison said the event was their way of "significantly" helping those who need it most.

"Mental health affects everyone somehow - especially over the past two years. This event will hopefully raise awareness of how exercise can help, and [we can] come together as a community to do our bit for I Am Hope and Gumboot Friday," she said.

A 6am bootcamp at Kensington Park kicks off the 12 hours of fitness before the day wraps up at 6pm with an auction and closing ceremony at Loco Bar.

Activ8 co-owner Miranda Harrison and trainer Manu Colazo get their boots ready. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Harrison said some people were doing the whole 12 hours, and were others tapping in for a few hours at a time or popping in for a coffee and bite to eat.

All sessions will be catered for individual fitness, strength and injuries, with spot prizes on offer, she said.

The idea was to cater for the social and self-care aspects of the mental health and show that exercise is one tool to be used along with others.

Director of the Suicide Prevention Office, Matthew Tukaki, said they recognised "all those who have lost loved ones to suspected suicide".

Manu Colazo from Activ8 gym Whangārei jumps for joy in preparation for the Gumboot Friday fundraiser. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"We are working hard to ensure a significant and sustained reduction in the suicide rate in Aotearoa, because this means more New Zealanders are living long and productive lives, and fewer whānau, friends and communities are left grieving."