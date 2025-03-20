Police are investigating after an aggravated burglary at a residential address at about 1am this morning. Photo / NZME

Police say a man was tied up and assaulted during an aggravated burglary at a residential address in rural Northland early this morning.

Detective Sergeant Alan Duncan of the Far North Criminal Investigation Branch said that about 1am, a group of offenders entered the Matai Road property on the remote Karikari Peninsula.

“They have assaulted the occupant and tied him up, before making demands for personal property. He has suffered facial injuries as a result.”

Duncan said the offenders then left and after some time the victim was able to go to a neighbour.