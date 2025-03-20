Advertisement
Northland aggravated burglary: Man tied up, suffers facial injuries in brazen attack

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
Police are investigating after an aggravated burglary at a residential address at about 1am this morning. Photo / NZME

Police say a man was tied up and assaulted during an aggravated burglary at a residential address in rural Northland early this morning.

Detective Sergeant Alan Duncan of the Far North Criminal Investigation Branch said that about 1am, a group of offenders entered the Matai Road property on the remote Karikari Peninsula.

“They have assaulted the occupant and tied him up, before making demands for personal property. He has suffered facial injuries as a result.”

Duncan said the offenders then left and after some time the victim was able to go to a neighbour.

“Police are now working to establish what has led to the incident occurring and who is responsible.”

He said a scene examination was under way today.

Duncan said police were in the early stages of inquiries and asked anyone with information to contact them.

Updates can be given online by calling 105 and quoting reference number 250320/8943.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.



