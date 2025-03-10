Advertisement
Police investigating after alleged aggravated robbery in Far North

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
Police are investigating after an alleged aggravated robbery in the Far North's Taipa overnight. Photo / NZME

Two people armed with machetes allegedly entered a store in the Far North on Monday night to carry out an aggravated robbery.

Acting Detective Sergeant Jaspreet Kaur from the Criminal Investigation Branch said police were investigating the alleged incident after being called to the Taipa store about 7.15pm.

Two people reportedly entered the premises armed with machetes.

“A quantity of cash, cigarettes and vapes were taken from the business before the offenders fled in a vehicle.”

The vehicle used was located a short time afterwards and had since been towed for forensic examination, he said.

Kaur asked anyone with information to contact police online via police.govt.nz/use-105 or by calling 105 and quoting job number P061872007.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.

