Police are investigating after an alleged aggravated robbery in the Far North's Taipa overnight. Photo / NZME

Two people armed with machetes allegedly entered a store in the Far North on Monday night to carry out an aggravated robbery.

Acting Detective Sergeant Jaspreet Kaur from the Criminal Investigation Branch said police were investigating the alleged incident after being called to the Taipa store about 7.15pm.

Two people reportedly entered the premises armed with machetes.

“A quantity of cash, cigarettes and vapes were taken from the business before the offenders fled in a vehicle.”

The vehicle used was located a short time afterwards and had since been towed for forensic examination, he said.