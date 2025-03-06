“Organised dog-fighting rings are covert and carefully guarded making it incredibly difficult to crack down on these operations.”
Baudet said the SPCA was aware of concerns in Northland that pet dogs were being taken and used as bait for fighting dogs but the charity had received no complaints and had no evidence to confirm whether this was the case.
The case of two pet dogs stolen from a property in Moerewa in 2022 suggested dog-fighting was ongoing in Northland.
Neighbours occasionally spoke out, but most people were fearful of raising the alarm, she said.
Breen believed knowing the true extent of dog-fighting would be difficult as the dogs used were not registered.
Taumatamākuku community residents representative committee chairman Roddy Pihema said in recent years dog-fighting had moved into the shadows compared to when they used to take place in the middle of the street and at public parks.
Much of his generation was sucked in because relatives were involved, he said.
“There’s a culture that needs to change.”
Pihema was aware of dog-fighting because he had heard community concerns that pets would be taken for the blood sport.
He felt the issue of aggressive and roaming canines tied into dog-fighting.
“Having an aggressive dog and teaching it to be aggressive – it’s like having a loaded gun in the community,” Pihema said.
He believed there was not enough accountability and responsibility from dog owners.
Pihema said the community was having to deal with the issue with few resources – other agencies needed to step up.
“All [the community] can really do is put posts up, TikToks up and have community meetings.”
Police currently have no knowledge of a dog-fighting ring in Northland.