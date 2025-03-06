Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate
Updated

Dog-fighting in Northland: Detection ‘extremely low’ despite unease

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
5 mins to read

The SPCA believes dog-fighting rings exist countrywide but their heavily guarded operations make it hard to catch and prosecute offenders. Photo / 123rf

The SPCA believes dog-fighting rings exist countrywide but their heavily guarded operations make it hard to catch and prosecute offenders. Photo / 123rf

The country’s leading animal welfare charity believes violent and highly secretive dog fighting rings exist nationwide, including in Northland.

The illegal blood sport involves dogs being forced to fight to the death in the name of entertainment and often for money or prowess.

Dog-fighting often goes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate