“Organised dog-fighting rings are covert and carefully guarded making it incredibly difficult to crack down on these operations.”

Baudet said the SPCA was aware of concerns in Northland that pet dogs were being taken and used as bait for fighting dogs but the charity had received no complaints and had no evidence to confirm whether this was the case.

The case of two pet dogs stolen from a property in Moerewa in 2022 suggested dog-fighting was ongoing in Northland.

The mutilated bodies of loved family pets Chuck and Bruno were found covered in bite marks and riddled with bullets.

Some people believed the pets were used as bait dogs, but police said at the time they had no knowledge of dog-fighting rings in the Upper North Island.

The woman who fostered Chuck claimed there was no question of whether dog fights were happening in the community.

She told the Northern Advocate dog fights did not necessarily take place at regular or organised locations.

“It’s affiliates that think this is a way to make money because they bet on it, and they try to train dogs and gain kudos.”

She believed dog-fighting went undetected because people were too scared to complain about the illegal activity for fear of retaliation or distrust of police.

“You can’t get people to talk about it.”

Chuck was found dead in Moerewa in 2022. He is believed to have been used as a 'bait dog' in a dog-fighting ring. Photo / Supplied

Chained Dog Awareness Charitable Trust founder Christine Breen said some of the estimated 250,000 dogs chained in New Zealand are used for dog-fighting. They were usually hidden behind properties.

Neighbours occasionally spoke out, but most people were fearful of raising the alarm, she said.

Breen believed knowing the true extent of dog-fighting would be difficult as the dogs used were not registered.

Taumatamākuku community residents representative committee chairman Roddy Pihema said in recent years dog-fighting had moved into the shadows compared to when they used to take place in the middle of the street and at public parks.

Much of his generation was sucked in because relatives were involved, he said.

“There’s a culture that needs to change.”

Pihema was aware of dog-fighting because he had heard community concerns that pets would be taken for the blood sport.

He felt the issue of aggressive and roaming canines tied into dog-fighting.

“Having an aggressive dog and teaching it to be aggressive – it’s like having a loaded gun in the community,” Pihema said.

He believed there was not enough accountability and responsibility from dog owners.

Pihema said the community was having to deal with the issue with few resources – other agencies needed to step up.

“All [the community] can really do is put posts up, TikToks up and have community meetings.”

Police currently have no knowledge of a dog-fighting ring in Northland.

Northland District Commander, Superintendent Matt Srhoj said police occasionally were aware of concerns around missing dogs.

“... Which is why we remain focused on prevention advice for our communities.”

Srhoj said police relied on evidence from the public to be able to carry out inquiries into dog-fighting.

He said it was important that people reported their stolen dogs to police.

Guardianz Animal Law principal Ian Robertson said catching and prosecuting people involved in dog-fighting was difficult.

Finding those responsible was nearly impossible, he said.

“The activities are deliberately hidden, and they’re conducted in remote locations usually on private properties which makes it hard to detect.”

Meanwhile, those involved used fear to stop people speaking out and those invited automatically became part of a closed network.

“They’re invited at their own peril.

Communities fear loved pets are stolen to be used as bait in dog fights. Photo / 123rf

“[Witnesses] have knowledge of the activity but fear of retaliation,” Robertson said.

That made eyewitness account testimonies nearly non-existent, he said.

He felt cases, where dogs had been dumped and mutilated, were likely the tip of the iceberg when it came to understanding the extent of dog-fighting.

Robertson also said dog-fighting rings required specialised covert operations to detect and prosecute.

Meanwhile, only a few groups can undertake enforcement activities including appointed inspectors, police, the Ministry of Primary Industries and the SPCA.

Robertson believed international, national and regional collaboration would make a difference.

He wanted stronger penalties for dog-fighting like in the United Kingdom where penalties could include up to five years' imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine.

Robertson said a broader scope of liability would help, meaning anyone enabling dog-fighting could be targeted.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.







