No Omicron detected in Northland yet; 2 new community cases

The Northland DHB is urging people to get tested after wasterwater samples revealed traces of Covid-19 in Kawakawa and Opononi. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Omicron hasn't reached Northland yet, the Northland District Health Board confirmed today.

"A sample of recent cases in Northland was taken and analysed. The analysis showed that the sampled cases are the Delta variant," a Northland DHB spokesperson said.

Health authorities previously weren't able to link a Covid case in Kaitaia sparking a range of genome sequencing tests.



"Other recent cases in Northland are epidemiologically linked to the ones in the sample so we are fairly certain that they are also the Delta strain.

"We can confirm there are no Omicron cases currently in Northland."

However, the DHB reminded the public that "we need to be prepared for when Omicron arrives, because it will".

"Vaccination is your best defence and means you're far less likely to be seriously ill or transmit the virus to others if you become infected."

There are also two new cases of Covid-19 reported today; one in Kaitaia and one in Whangāre. Both are contacts of known cases.



The Ministry of Health are reporting only one case in Northland as the second case was notified outside the reporting deadline.

There are currently 14 active cases in Northland.

New wastewater testing detected traces of the coronavirus in Opononi and Kawakawa.

The Northland DHB is urging people in this area who have Covid-19 symptoms to please go and get a test.

The latest locations of interest include PAK'nSAVE Kaitaia, Friday January 21, 2pm-3.30pm; The Warehouse Kaitaia, Friday January 21, 12pm-1pm; and Noel Leeming Kaitaia, Friday January 21, 1pm-2pm.