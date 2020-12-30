New Year Honours: Kaiwaka fire chief John Bowmar's community service rewarded

Kaiwaka fire chief John Bowmar will receive a QSM for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community. Photo / John Stone

John Bowmar may be the first firefighter from Kaiwaka to receive the Queen's Service Medal but like many other recipients elsewhere over the years, the accolade belongs to the team in his brigade.

The 72-year-old omnipresence, not just in Kaiwaka but neighbouring towns, has led to great improvements in the areas of firefighting, road safety, and civil defence over many decades.

The Kaiwaka born and bred— he's lived in the same house all his life— has been the fire chief in his town for the past 16 years but has been involved in the brigade since 1977.

He will receive the QSM for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community.

"It's the team effort, not only of this team, but the team before them and the one before them. It's great to help people and always try to go the extra mile, being a small community.

"The vast majority of people we help are the ones we know. There's always a place for people who want to volunteer in the brigade and FENZ has good support systems in place. It's one big family."

Bowmar said that in 1977, the brigade, which was always short of firefighters, asked him to help out and he has never looked back.

One didn't ask for recognition because there were others in the community just as deserving of national awards, he said.

Bowman has an attendance record of 98 per cent and in the past 10 years has attended 847 callouts across a range of events.

He was instrumental in supporting neighbouring Mangawhai during a two-year period of rebuilding of their struggling brigade.

It included the mentoring of new officers and supporting the Mangawhai Fire Brigade, while also maintaining responsibilities for Kaiwaka Brigade.

Following the closure of the St John first responder unit in Kaiwaka, he extended invitations to displaced first responders to join his brigade. He has actively supported road safety improvements in his local area and has been an active member of his local Lions club.

He has been active in community fundraising, including for the Northland Rescue Helicopter Trust. Bowmar has supported the local Civil Defence team and has responded with his tractor to assist with rescues in the community.