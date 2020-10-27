Whangārei Bird Recovery Centre co-founder honoured at investiture ceremony

"This is scarier than handling a harrier hawk without gloves."

That's how Robert Webb, who was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the Queen's Birthday Honours, broke the ice as Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy pinned a medal to his chest during an investiture ceremony at Government House last week.

Webb received the honour for his services to wildlife conservation, recognising the work he and wife Robyn voluntarily do at the Whangārei Native Bird Recovery Centre.

To give you an idea of how dedicated the pair are, their two-night stay in Wellington for the ceremony was the first time in 20-odd years they had stayed away from the centre overnight.

"We don't take holidays. Normally we start about 8.30am and we finish about midnight, 1am every morning. You do plenty of hours, that's for bloody real," Robert said.

Whangārei Bird Recovery Centre was founded more than 30 years ago by the Webbs. Before the centre opened at its current location in Maunu, it was based at the Webb family home in Tikipunga and funded out of their own pockets.

Webb said being made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit was good value for the centre.

"People can see what we're doing up here is actually achieving something. But also it's a way to say thanks for us for what we do. It's always nice to have something like that," Robert said.

"The Govenor-General said what we were doing up here was actually fantastic and amazing. She even said to Robyn 'you should have got one of these things too, you know?' and I said 'That's the part that disappoints me, my wife has done just as much if not more work than me.'"

The Webbs enjoyed their rare nights away and didn't worry about the birds as they had a good team looking after them.

They made the most of their trip, visiting Te Papa, going on the cable car and walking around the botanical gardens.

"It was really neat. We did go to bed early," he said.