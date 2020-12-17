Northland police officer awarded for saving man's life

Senior Constable Brett Walford (right), with his son, Constable Curtis Walford, and Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill. Photo / Supplied

Mangonui police station officer-in-charge, Senior Constable Brett Walford, has been awarded a District Commander's commendation after reviving a dying man.

Walford put his own safety at risk without hesitation to save the life of another, the commendation notes, in keeping with the highest traditions of the New Zealand Police.

He found the man unconscious and not breathing after becoming ill at Lake Ohia. Walford resuscitated him numerous times, but each time he stopped breathing, Walford continued - until the man was able to survive.

Walford, who also received his 14-year Long Service and Good Conduct Medal from Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill at a function at the Kaitaia police station, starting working at Mangonui in 2014.

Raised in Hawke's Bay and stationed in Marton for the first eight years of his police career, he had never been so far north until he took over from Senior Constable Steve Robinson.

A self-employed tradesman before he joined the force, Walford's induction to the Far North began with lessons from colleague Constable Dave Reynolds on speaking the Queen's English/learning how to swear properly - depending on who was telling the story.

The presentation of his commendation and 14-year medal was made even more special, he said, by the unexpected appearance of his son, Constable Curtis Walford, now a year into his police career, who had been released from his duties in Hamilton by his District Commander so he could be there.