“Worse still, some live in insecure situations, such as in cars, which is completely unacceptable.

“We have taken young disabled people out of rest homes [and] enabled people to finally move out from their family for the first time, which has transformed their lives.”

The trust now owns 34 homes, with the three new units in Onerahi opening just after six new units were opened in Glenbervie late last year.

The homes feature level entries, accessible bathrooms including wet-area shower and appropriate handrails, and accessible kitchens with benches at two levels, sinks that allow a wheelchair underneath, and easy-to-reach taps and stovetops.

Feedback from existing tenants has helped improve the modifications over the years.

Whangārei Accessible Housing Trust's homes all feature accessible bathrooms, as Newaye Tesfaye finds out during the opening of the trust's Glenbervie homes late last year. Photo / Denise Piper

Scanlen said the ongoing need for accessible homes is driving the trust, which still has 20 applicants waiting for a home.

“All of the trustees live with a disability and get enormous satisfaction from seeing young disabled people, who are living in very difficult situations, move into quality, fully accessible and affordable homes.”

While Kāinga Ora and the private sector do provide some accessible homes, these are mostly focused on the older population, Scanlen said.

There are also no requirements or incentives for the private sector to ensure new homes are accessible, even though the trust found it is no more expensive to incorporate accessible design features when building new, she said.

The trust is a registered community housing provider, so its properties are available for eligible tenants on the social housing register.

It also partners with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Kiwibank, Classic Builders and Assure Rentals, she said.

Go to the trust’s website whangareiaccessiblehousingtrust.org.nz to find out more about the trust’s homes or inquire about tenancy eligibility.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.