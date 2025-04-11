The homes feature level entries, accessible bathrooms including wet-area shower and appropriate handrails, and accessible kitchens with benches at two levels, sinks that allow a wheelchair underneath, and easy-to-reach taps and stovetops.
Feedback from existing tenants has helped improve the modifications over the years.
Scanlen said the ongoing need for accessible homes is driving the trust, which still has 20 applicants waiting for a home.
“All of the trustees live with a disability and get enormous satisfaction from seeing young disabled people, who are living in very difficult situations, move into quality, fully accessible and affordable homes.”
While Kāinga Ora and the private sector do provide some accessible homes, these are mostly focused on the older population, Scanlen said.
There are also no requirements or incentives for the private sector to ensure new homes are accessible, even though the trust found it is no more expensive to incorporate accessible design features when building new, she said.
The trust is a registered community housing provider, so its properties are available for eligible tenants on the social housing register.
It also partners with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Kiwibank, Classic Builders and Assure Rentals, she said.