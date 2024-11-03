The Awanui Progressive and Ratepayers Association is right behind the event and the aim was to make Awanui the centre of activities - and a real destination - for people going to Cape Reinga.

As well as the bike ride and entertainment, Awanui Day was a great chance to show off the Far North’s arts, crafts and artisan food producers.

This year the venue changed slightly, with everything set up on the Awanui Reserve and playground area, so the tamariki can play while the adults relax, enjoy some tunes, grab a bite and check out the stalls, all in one spot.

Jez Te Wake, from Hokianga, at Awanui Day.

The change in venue caused some consternation, but the feedback in the reserve was overwhelmingly in favour of the move.

Every Far North person the Northland Age spoke to gave the new venue the thumbs up, with comments including: ”much better, much safer”; “an ideal spot to gather with whanau and friends to enjoy the day”; “so much safer than having to risk your life on the highway”; “you can sit and make some space here to have some kai and catch up with friends”; and “I was a bit worried at first, but the reserve is the right place for it so all the family can really enjoy it”.

Bill Subritzky, from Northland Riders, has been involved in running the event for nigh on three decades and said there had been nothing but great feedback for the new venue.

Angelique Collingwood, from Waipapakauri, with her "rider" Cooper, aged 2, who was excited to be at Awanui Day.

“The new venue was really the natural place for it and what the reserve was set up for these kinds of big events,” Subritzky said.

“There were some mixed feelings at first (about the change) but it’s been great, and everybody seems to enjoy having so much more space to move around, gather in and enjoy the great kai and events we have.”

He said it was a big risk having so much happening beside State Highway 1, with families and children having to risk crossing the road, that moving seemed to be the logical idea.

“It’s much better for families and the kids to have it all in one place at the reserve.”

Emily-Eva Pio, aged 12, performed at Awanui Day, with her wonderful voice filling the air with song, including her original numbers Nga Iwi Katoa and He Whenua Taua.





Raising funds for the Muriwhenua Basketball team’s upcoming trip with a stall at Awanui Day were Eli Foy, 9, Jackson Naera, 9, and Tiana Naera, 6.

Darren Axe, from The Hit Man Killer Coffee was a popular spot to stop for Awanui Day on Saturday.

Ellen Newby, from Awanui, carefully chooses her costume - a different one every year - for the annual Awanui Day celebrations. This year was Steampunk.

Raising funds for Kaitāia’s Golden Years Cat Rescue - which finds homes for older cats - were Reg Payne, Vanessa Sucich-Coupland and Sue Curtis.

Awanui School had a fundraising stall at Awanui Day, with Megan Webby making a sale to Callum Foy, 9, Mason Naera, 11 and Mason Subritzky.

Aiden Naysmith and Kylie Stewart, with children Jack Naysmith, 3, and Charlie Naysmith, 2, loved the new venue for Awanui Day on the Awanui Reserve.

Ava Gardiner, now living in Te Puke, and Waipapakauri’s Marlene Sexton caught up at Awanui Day.

Fundraising for Kareponia Marae at Awanui Day were Donna Subritzky, Debbie Dorman, Eva Subritzky and Kahlia Hughes.