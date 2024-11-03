Possibly the strangest motorcycle at Awanui day of Saturday was this Chevister Bulldog, hand built by Kim Shine, from Waiharara with a 500cc diesel motor from a generator and bits from Chevys and Listers
The feedback is in and by all accounts the new venue for the annual Awanui Day celebrations were a big hit with punters as thousands enjoyed the sun, and fun, in the beautiful Far North tiny town on Saturday.
The town - population normally about 600 - shone on Saturday when the annual Awanui Day celebrations brought up to 6000 people to the town that is the gateway to Ninety Mile Beach.
Awanui Day sees the tiny Far North town swell with visitors and is built around the Northland Riders’ Motorcycle Club’s Treble T Poker Run to Cape Reinga, when up to 600 bikes take part, and also features plenty of family-friendly entertainment.
The Awanui Progressive and Ratepayers Association is right behind the event and the aim was to make Awanui the centre of activities - and a real destination - for people going to Cape Reinga.
As well as the bike ride and entertainment, Awanui Day was a great chance to show off the Far North’s arts, crafts and artisan food producers.
This year the venue changed slightly, with everything set up on the Awanui Reserve and playground area, so the tamariki can play while the adults relax, enjoy some tunes, grab a bite and check out the stalls, all in one spot.
The change in venue caused some consternation, but the feedback in the reserve was overwhelmingly in favour of the move.
Every Far North person the Northland Age spoke to gave the new venue the thumbs up, with comments including: ”much better, much safer”; “an ideal spot to gather with whanau and friends to enjoy the day”; “so much safer than having to risk your life on the highway”; “you can sit and make some space here to have some kai and catch up with friends”; and “I was a bit worried at first, but the reserve is the right place for it so all the family can really enjoy it”.
“The new venue was really the natural place for it and what the reserve was set up for these kinds of big events,” Subritzky said.
“There were some mixed feelings at first (about the change) but it’s been great, and everybody seems to enjoy having so much more space to move around, gather in and enjoy the great kai and events we have.”
He said it was a big risk having so much happening beside State Highway 1, with families and children having to risk crossing the road, that moving seemed to be the logical idea.
“It’s much better for families and the kids to have it all in one place at the reserve.”